Kindle recipients at Hudson Park Elementary.

For the fifth year in a row, Hudson Park Elementary students participated in a schoolwide reading incentive program, Kindles for Books, sponsored by Rainier Masonic Lodge No. 24. For the second year in a row, the Masonic Lodge donated 28 Kindles.

In order to be entered into the drawing, students in kindergarten through second grade had to read (or have been read to) a minimum of five books per month. The books had to be in addition to the regular curriculum. Students in grades three through six had to meet their individual Accelerated Reader (AR) points goal each quarter.

As a school, Hudson Park students met their reading goals 484 times this year. In the five years we have had the Kindles for

Books program, Hudson Park students have met reading goals 3,885 times.

The school said it would like to thank the Masonic Lodge for their continued support with encouraging reading and for the generous donation of the Kindles.

Kindle Recipients:

Kindergarten

Cora Heil

Jewels Kamppi

Gracie Polston

Elliot Wilder

First Grade

Alex Ebert

Thomas Hoeschen

Gracelyn Nelson

Jasmine Robb

Second Grade

Zari Abel

Tristan Johns

Keeley Rininger

Hailey Turner

Third Grade

Miyah Hass

Alora Jefferson

Sheilynn Parcel

Ethan Peterson

Fourth Grade

Kacen Hamilton

Bailie Jennings

Faith Langhorne

Braxton Mattinen

Fifth Grade

Joseph Elliott-Bach

Savanah LaRue

Vivian Shulda

Hannah Stogner

Sixth Grade

Miley Cook

LillyAnna Langhorne

Ina Lever

Kasey Neal

