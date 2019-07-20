For the fifth year in a row, Hudson Park Elementary students participated in a schoolwide reading incentive program, Kindles for Books, sponsored by Rainier Masonic Lodge No. 24. For the second year in a row, the Masonic Lodge donated 28 Kindles.
In order to be entered into the drawing, students in kindergarten through second grade had to read (or have been read to) a minimum of five books per month. The books had to be in addition to the regular curriculum. Students in grades three through six had to meet their individual Accelerated Reader (AR) points goal each quarter.
As a school, Hudson Park students met their reading goals 484 times this year. In the five years we have had the Kindles for
Books program, Hudson Park students have met reading goals 3,885 times.
The school said it would like to thank the Masonic Lodge for their continued support with encouraging reading and for the generous donation of the Kindles.
Kindle Recipients:
Kindergarten
Cora Heil
Jewels Kamppi
Gracie Polston
Elliot Wilder
First Grade
Alex Ebert
Thomas Hoeschen
Gracelyn Nelson
Jasmine Robb
Second Grade
Zari Abel
Tristan Johns
Keeley Rininger
Hailey Turner
Third Grade
Miyah Hass
Alora Jefferson
Sheilynn Parcel
Ethan Peterson
Fourth Grade
Kacen Hamilton
Bailie Jennings
Faith Langhorne
Braxton Mattinen
Fifth Grade
Joseph Elliott-Bach
Savanah LaRue
Vivian Shulda
Hannah Stogner
Sixth Grade
Miley Cook
LillyAnna Langhorne
Ina Lever
Kasey Neal
