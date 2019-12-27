Months after opening for the school year, St. Helens Middle School (SHMS) students, staff and administrators have officially celebrated the completion of construction of their new school.
Approximately 100 community members, school board members, SHMS staff, parents and students turned out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at St. Helens Middle School at Thursday evening, Dec. 19 in the SHMS gymnasium.
The ceremony was originally expected to take place outdoors, but due to rainy weather, the location was moved inside, according to Stacey Mendoza, Community Relations Specialist for St. Helens School District.
The ceremony began with the presenting of the colors, which involved members from local scout troops marching in procession, holding different flags like the U.S. flag and the State of Oregon flag. Audience members then heard a musical presentation from an SHMS band group.
At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Superintendent Scot Stockwell, St. Helens School District Board of Directors Chair Bill Amos, and a few students gave speeches about the new school.
Student speakers mentioned state-of-the-art classrooms, gender non-specific restrooms, the new band room and break-out areas between classrooms which offer quiet areas to study as highlights of the new school building.
Amos said the ribbon-cutting was a dedication of the school.
“As a board and as a community, we all want to be in line with the fact that we are dedicating this facility to the education of young people in St. Helens School District,” Amos said. “The second thing is that we dedicate this to the greater community of St. Helens. Our schools are not just for school time, but they are for community use as a whole, and we hope that we can maintain that. It’s a partnership that we started.”
Amos went on to say that not only should the educational mission be maintained at the school, but also the building itself, saying doing so would be a service to the community.
Stockwell mentioned a few specifics that audience members should note while walking around the school. He mentioned the school’s brightness, which he said makes students feel energetic. He also noted the school’s new HVAC system, which not only controls the temperature of the building, but also provides state-of-the-art ventilation for students and teachers.
Also noted in his speech were a few of the safety features of the new building, namely the numerous windows and fewer doors, which Stockwell said made the school safer.
“Bad guys don’t like to approach a building with lots of windows because they get seen,” Stockwell said. “Some of the other things we have are very few doors. So there’s a significant difference in controlling and maintaining access.”
Upgraded technology was another feature Stockwell pointed out to audience members. All classrooms, according to Stockwell, are equipped with intuitive projection systems and Chromebooks, a type of laptop that operates on Chrome OS. Stockwell also described science classrooms as being state-of-the-art.
Attendees were treated to cake and other refreshments afterward and were also invited to walk around the new school. On one TV screen, a slideshow was playing, showing progress of construction, over the years.
The new St. Helens Middle School building was funded in part by a $49 million bond measure which voters passed in November of 2016.
