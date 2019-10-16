Annie Davis and her husband, Joe Davis, are celebrating 60 years of Richardson’s.
The furniture store and mattress gallery, unique to St. Helens, began in 1959, and the couple uses the month of October to mark the anniversary of Annie’s grandfather founding the business. To celebrate, the couple is giving the community a gift – of every single item in their store being on sale for the month of October.
And not only are they still in business – they are keeping it in the family. The husband and wife team took over from Annie’s parents, Chris and Eileen Kirby, who had taken the business over from their parents, Lowell and Martha Richardson, the business founders. Annie’s father officially retired only last year.
Lowell Richardson started the business in 1959 when his daughter needed some upholstery work done on her car. From there, it sprung into a big business with the family’s basement turned into a full-time upholstery shop.
The present location, on Columbia Boulevard, just down the street from The Chronicle, has been the location of the business since it began in earnest a few years after the car upholstery work was done. Passersby are usually taken aback when they walk in and realize how big the showroom is.
With both an upstairs and a downstairs, the shop covers 22,000 square feet of space. A few years ago, the Davises changed their shop’s official name from “Richardson’s Furniture” to “Richardson’s Furniture and Mattress Gallery,” so that customers know that mattresses are available as well.
The expansive showroom is covered in couches, tables, lamps, picture frames and other accessories. Downstairs, they have mattresses and bedroom furniture, spanning both kids’ bed sets and adults.’
Many brands can be found in the showroom, with the Davises estimating somewhere between 25 to 30. They try to keep the brands local.
“We carry at least three made in Oregon lines that we’re pretty proud of,” Joe said. “We carry Stanton industries, Northwest furniture and Englander that are all made locally in Oregon.”
The company also plans to bring in Portland-based company Biltwell Furniture in the near future.
The past 60 years have not always been smooth sailing. Richardson’s has faced a few economic downturns, with its most severe one having been ten years ago during the Great Recession. However, Joe said the business survived the last one without laying off a single employee.
And while the Davises agree that the economy seems to be doing well so far, they say they are always prepared for another struggling economy. They say it all has to do with customer service.
“Just by keeping our customers happy now, so that when they are in need of new furniture, or a new mattress, they keep thinking of us and coming back to us, I think that helps to keep the return customers coming back,” Joe said.
During the month-long sale, all items except for the brands Tempurpedic and Stressless will be on sale, and the store will have drawings all month long to win $60 gift certificates every Friday. On Oct. 31, the store will be giving out a recliner, a sofa and a queen-size mattress set, and anyone can enter the drawing, without having to make a purchase.
While Annie and Joe cannot predict how many sales they expect to make, they said October is usually a busy month for them, even though this year has been slower than last year.
“I think we’ll ramp up when we get more of these houses and apartments, St. Helens is definitely growing, so hopefully next year is going to be even bigger,” Joe said.
Richardson’s has been around for longer than half a century, and plans to be around for 60 more years, Annie said. Future plans include opening a separate mattress store at some point. Annie said customers often don’t know about the large selection of mattresses – the store carries about 50 different kinds, she said. That was part of the reason behind the name change, to make customers aware that the store sells more mattresses than even some mattress stores.
Regardless of future changes, Annie and Joe both like to look back on the past with pride.
“We have customers who are children of customers, of my grandparents or people who started with working with my parents 40 years ago and their kids are coming in,” Annie said. “Our success is based on the fact that the community, all of Columbia County, they really support us and support local businesses.”
