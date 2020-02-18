City of St. Helens officials are focusing in on what will best fit along the city's riverfront.
Tokola Properties is scheduled to present a second development proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 19 during a city council work session. Tokola Properties, a Gresham-based development, construction and management company, delivered its first presentation to the St. Helens City Council in October 2018.
The city council is also sending out another Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) to see if any other developers could qualify to re-develop a portion or all of the city’s waterfront properties.
In 2017, the City issued a Request For Proposals (RFP) for the riverfront development but it did not receive any responses, according to St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh. Following the October 2018 presentation, the city council selected Tokola Properties as the city’s chosen riverfront developer signing an exclusive negotiating agreement with the business. Since then, that agreement has been terminated, which Walsh said was a mutual action from both the city and Tokola.
Walsh said a key reason the council is seeking another RFQ/P is because of the changing landscape in the development world. He added the new proposal from Tokola is a little bit different from their original proposal.
“This time it’s a different ordering of the buildings,” Walsh said, with the 120-room boutique destination hotel being in the second phase rather than the first, and mixed-use buildings in the first phase, as well as minor changes to the street design.
The new Tokola presentation and second RFQ/P follows the city's second federal grant rejection. The grant would have secured $11.1 million in funding to develop a portion of the streets going into the waterfront property, as well as 1,500 feet of boardwalk and trial across the Columbia River.
Regardless of the chosen developer, Walsh said the redevelopment project will require funding and the options, which are also in the works, could be trying for a third time to secure the federal grant using a portion of the city's urban renewal district funding to match the federal funds.
“We’re really hopeful to be landing this big grant and meet the match to the grant to build the extension and the construction of the roads,” Walsh said.
During a Feb. 5 city council work session, associate city planner Jenny Dimsho said putting out an RFQ would be preferable to putting out an RFP because of the ability to develop a better relationship with a potential developer beforehand in order to do what she termed the “most important project in the history of the city.”
Dimsho said that effort was something a consultant had advised the city to do in 2017.
“It was a better way to have a relationship with the developer before asking them to put a lot of effort into planning a proposal," she said. "They thought we would get more responses back."
Councilor Keith Locke agreed with Dimsho, saying that putting out another RFQ would give the city additional options.
“We only got one, so we haven't had a chance to go out and see what's out there yet," Locke said. "And that's really what we need because you're right, this is our most important thing and then we’ll make sure it's the right thing."
Walsh told the Chronicle on Tuesday that the city ultimately chose to do an RFQ/P in order to understand both the qualifications of the potential developer and what the developer is thinking of doing.
A draft RFQ/P is in the works, which is expected to be finalized soon, according to Walsh.
After listening to Tokola’s presentation, the council will determine next steps.
“If they want to proceed with Tokola, if they want to go out to bid, we’re at their pleasure,” Walsh said.
During his State of the City address in January, St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said the riverfront development would be one of the top issues facing the city in 2020.
“The waterfront is not a challenge, but it is a continuation of a theme,” he said. “First and foremost the waterfront needs expansion of the park and a boardwalk. It needs to be open to the public."
Scholl also said he hopes the waterfront development includes buildings three to four stories all with commercial businesses below and perhaps housing above with rooftop viewing.
“That property is absolutely a selling point for the city of St. Helens,” he said.
Join the conversation. Take The Chronicle's online poll at thechroniceonline.com about what the riverfront development should be. We'll let you know what readers suggest in the next edition of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.