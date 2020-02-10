St. Helens city officials are continuing to press their consultant, Kittelson & Associates, Inc. to develop a plan for four-way stop controls at the intersection of 1st Street and St. Helens Street to improve sight lines for motorists and pedestrian crossing safety.
The intersection currently uses a two-way stop system, and has other features deemed problematic by the St. Helens City Council, and especially by councilor Keith Locke, who first brought the intersection issues to the council’s attention in December of 2018.
During a work session before the city council on Feb. 5, Kittelson representatives briefed councilors on the design changes they believe are necessary for the intersection, and explained the reasoning behind not using a four-way stop system.
The improvements include curb extensions at the four corners of the intersection, which will shorten pedestrian crossing distance and improve vehicle sight lines, according to the Kettleson representatives, who also are recommending aesthetic adjustments to make the intersection more of a “gateway” to the riverfront district. On the curb extensions will be planters complete with stone seatwalls, and irrigation tubes to automatically irrigate the planters.
The changes, from concept to construction, will take place from now until October, and over the next two weeks, Kittelson will confirm the footprint of the concept design. They will bring the 90 percent finished design back to the city council in March for further discussion. The cost of the intersection improvements has not been finalized.
In June, the consultants will finalize the design and then advertise it for contractors to bid. Construction for the intersection improvements is expected to take place from July through October before the city’s annual “Halloweentown” festivities.
During the work session, the city council reacted to the consultants’ plan. Councilor Doug Morten said a four-way stop would help with alleviating traffic jams, especially during fishing season when cars with boat trailers turn into and out of the nearby boat marina.
“It makes total sense for me that we should have a stop sign for traffic to be allowed to make turns going out and turns going in,” Morten said. “Maybe you haven’t seen that, but it gets to be kind of crazy during fishing season.”
Morten said that there have been a lot of close calls and a lot of non-reported fender benders on 1st Street at the intersection.
Kittelson representative Tony Roos said the criteria, or warrants, were not present to justify a four-way stop, based on the traffic study the group had conducted. According to Roos, there are nationally and federally recognized standards through which four-way stops are considered.
“This [intersection], when we ran through the warrants, it doesn’t meet it," Roos said. "We looked at traffic volumes, we looked at pedestrian volumes. We don’t design intersections for one event."
Councilors were still adamant about establishing the four-way stop. Mayor Rick Scholl suggested a compromise of putting in poles where stop signs could be eventually located.
“Put it in until a stop sign goes in," Scholl said. "That way we have it there."
Morten told Coos that the councilors were making suggestions with the needs of their local community in mind.
“Your mindset is national standards, state standards," Morton said. "Our mindset is local standards. What we feel is important in our local community, our neighbors."
In March, the St. Helens City Council will discuss the 90 percent completed design plan for the 1st Street and St. Helens Street intersection.
