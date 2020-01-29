A years-long project to develop a PCC satellite campus in Columbia County has been realized.
This week, Portland Community College officially broke ground on a 17-acre parcel of land in Scappoose to build a workforce training center, on which it will benefit from close proximity to OMIC R&D, the Research & Development partner in the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Initiative (OMIC). The groundbreaking was held Jan. 29 in an official ceremony after a morning commemoration of the event. Construction is now underway, with the expected facility opening date in spring of 2021.
The new training center will offer programs based on an apprenticeship model, which combines classroom learning with on-the-job training, and will focus on advanced manufacturing. Machining, Computer Numerically Controlled Operation, Welding and Mechatronics are some of the programs that will be offered.
Several dignitaries spoke at the Jan. 29 ceremony, mainly local and state elected officials. One of the first speakers was Scappoose Mayor, Scott Burge.
“It's been a long time and we've really been working hard to be able to open up a permanent facility here in Columbia County and we couldn't be more excited,” Burge said.
In his speech, Burge commented on the fact that PCC has offered courses at both Scappoose and St. Helens High Schools, with a welding program being offered at SHHS for the past seven years, and two different apprenticeships programs offered at SHS. There was something special about this new campus, however, Burge said.
“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the college's history, and that is a permanent presence here in Columbia County,” Burge said.
Burge also remarked on the benefits of having a workforce training center in close proximity to the R and D building and the use the center will have in maintaining what he described as the competitive manufacturing sector in Oregon.
“As you know, Oregon has a tremendous component of its GDP dependent on manufacturing, much more so than many other states and we are dedicated, along with the R and D center, to maintain the competitive advantage that Oregon has,” Burge said.
State Senator Betsy Johnson also spoke, and referenced the long process of establishing a campus in Columbia County.
“This feels like one of the longest courtships on record, to be honest. There were times when it felt like a one-sided affair,” Johnson said. “For years, Columbia County taxpayers have been paying $2 million a year towards the promise that one day, Portland community college would build an educational facility in Columbia County.”
Now that the goal has been realized, Johnson said Columbia County residents could see the fruits of their taxes over so many years.
“Today isn't so much as a groundbreaking, as perhaps the beginning of a better relationship. One that is built on collaboration, trust, cooperation, and not just the exchange of money,” Johnson said.
Johnson also spoke to students’ newfound opportunities to do research with global companies, and benefit from international connections through partnerships with business colleagues and governments in Asia and Europe.
“This PCC project will be the catalyst for advances that we cannot yet imagine,” Johnson said.
Johnson referenced Manufacturing Day, an annual event that started last year which took place for the second time three months ago, when hundreds of students from all over the state of Oregon were able to participate in different manufacturing activities to explore manufacturing careers.
“Their excitement thrilled me. It reminded me of the optimism three years ago when PCC finally announced the plans for this campus. Yes, it's been a long courtship, but let's hope it ends in a long and happy marriage,” Johnson said.
State Representative Brad Witt also spoke, and spoke to the role that the new OMIC center would play in the local economy.
“How is it that we will ever be able to assure the competitiveness not only of our local labor force but our nation's labor force, given the fact that in so many instances the average American worker in manufacturing is earning more in one hour than his or her competition overseas earns in an entire day?” Witt said.
Witt answered his own question later in his speech, saying, “How do we ensure that kind of growth that is going to enable us to grow our local economies to provide the necessary revenue? It’s by training the world's best workforce that it's possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.