The St. Helens School District board of directors has unanimously approved to place a $55 million bond measure on an upcoming May ballot.
The board had been debating whether to go with a $50 million or $55 million figure, which is $10-$15 million lower than their previous $60-$65 million figure floated around in the fall of 2019.
St. Helens High School Bond Updates and Improvement Priorities
Security and Health Safety
- Create enclosed connections between buildings with a secured vestibule at the entry
- Install new cameras and reduce the number of unmonitored entrances
- Replace outdated or failing fire safety systems
Update and Repair Aging Buildings
- Upgrade windows and insulation
- Repair or replace aging, inefficient heating and cooling systems
- Replace a 30 plus year roof
- Improve air quality and daylighting
Modernize High School Career and Vocational Trainings Labs
- Expand and upgrade facility and systems to 21st century standards
- Add a Medical Career Technology pathway
- Increase offerings to better align with OMIC and PCC Programs
- Improve and expand the current Career and Technical Education spaces
Replace and Upgrade Classrooms and Learning Spaces
- Completely replace Building A classrooms with a new wing connecting to the rest of the building
- Convert unusable space in Building B to instructional space by better utilizing classroom configurations
- Redesign and add classrooms to accommodate growth and meet the needs of today’s 21st century students
- Increase access for all students to the latest technologies
Athletics and Auditorium
- Expand seating in the gym and upgrade the locker rooms
- Improve and update all playing fields
- Replace seating and reconfigure auditorium to current standards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.