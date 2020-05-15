A hiring freeze, pandemic-related uncertainties and a potential $1.5 to $2.5 million dollar budget reduction now face the St. Helens School District.
The District is preparing its next operating budget facing the uncertainties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the yet-to-be releases state revenue forecast.
"It comes as no surprise that our current economy, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is creating chaos with everyone’s budgets," the St Helens School District administration writes in a letter sent to district families. "The St. Helens School District is being as proactive as possible to mitigate the impact of the economy on our school budget and, ultimately, student learning."
On Tuesday, May 5, the St. Helens School District convened a budget work team comprised of administrators, teachers and classified staff to begin the process of reviewing the district budget impact from the pandemic.
"With an eye on what is best for students, we began planning for the worst and hoping for the best," the letter states. "At this time there are so many variables, no one really knows the extent of the severity that the COVID-19 closures will have on State resources."
District officials said they are waiting for the May 20 State Economic Forecast for clarity and then will have to wait for the Oregon Legislature to convene in order to appropriate emergency funds and/or reallocate state budget resources.
Another unknown is the final allocations of Federal CARES Act funds.
"We may not know how much really needs to be reduced until mid-summer," the District's letter states. "We are fairly confident that we are looking at reducing the general fund budget by $1.5 to $2.5 million, yet it could be more depending on the May forecast.
District officials said they also have begun investigating how and if the Work Share Program might be a $400,000 savings option.
As a stand-alone program, Work Share is designed to help Oregon employers avoid laying off employees. The addition of economic impact payments via the Federal CARES Act offset the impact of a furlough day and provides much needed funds to help restore our local and state economies, according to the District's letter to parents.
The St. Helens School District is participating in such programs to "protect as many instructional days and staff possible in the 2020-21 school year, in an effort to maintain the best instructional programs possible."
School officials said the decision will shift most employees in the St. Helens School District to four-day work weeks.
As St. Helens schools finish the year with Distance Learning for All, the change should have a minimal impact on students, officials said. During the remainder of the school year, Distance Learning will continue Monday - Thursday with teachers providing optional enrichment activities for families to choose to do on Fridays.
"Given the uncertainty of the economy and the significant amount of savings the program will realize for the St. Helens School District, it is the most responsible action to take at this time," the letter states.
In the following conversation with The Chronicle, Superintendent Scot Stockwell gives more direct insight into the District budget process.
The Chronicle: What is the total amount of the proposed district budget? Is that up or down compared to last budget?
Scot Stockwell: We do not have a proposed budget at this time. Due to the pandemic and uncertainty of its impact on school budgets, we shifted our budget process as late as possible to have the most accurate information to build our budget. We know that the May 20 forecast is likely going to reveal a significant shortfall.
The Governor has directed all State departments to plan for an 8.5% reduction. A reduction to the second year of a funding biennium creates a doubling effect. An 8.5% reduction to a budget that is allocated for two years becomes a 17% reduction when all the money is reduced in the second year only. As a district, we are reviewing what a 17% reduction to our budget would mean, but are waiting for more accurate numbers before any decisions are made.
The Chronicle: Are they layoffs and program reductions? If so what and where?
Stockwell: We really won’t know the details of the impact on staff, days, or programs until well after the May 20 budget forecast. We are being told we may not know for certain until mid-summer. The State has a rainy day fund of about $2.0 billion, the federal government has passed the CARES Act which will provide some additional dollars and there is discussion about potentially another federal program specific to schools. All of these funding streams are yet to be determined and likely won’t until the summer, so it is still premature to consider layoffs or program reductions.
The Chronicle: Are there program enhancements and new staff hiring? If so, what enhancements, where and specific staff hiring?
Stockwell: We have implemented a hiring freeze across the district until we have a clearer understanding of what the funding outlook is for schools.
The Chronicle: What impact has the pandemic had and what are the uncertainties of this budget?
Stockwell: I think I answered this in previous questions. It’s pretty clear without additional support from the State and Federal government the budget picture in the short term is bleak. We do have hope and understand some level of funding support will be available to schools. In addition, we anticipate the economy to turn around much quicker than previous recessions and improve as the pandemic subsides.
Stockwell is scheduled to make his annual proposed budget presentation at 6:30 p.m. June 3 before the Distict's budget committee.
The presentation and public budget meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed on the district YouTube channel, https://youtu.be/Q-VgLHPX8eQ
A second budget hearing is set for 5 p.m. June 10. The St. Helens School Board is scheduled to receive the budget committee recommendations, deliberate and adopt the budget in a public meeting at 6:30 June 24.
For more information, contact the St. Helen School District at 503-397-3085.
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
