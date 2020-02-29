With heightened concern about active shooter events across the nation, Columbia County Department of Emergency Management is providing new security to local agencies, organizations and schools.
The latest training occurred late this month at Clatskanie Middle/High School and followed two threats in two days at the school.
The school threats resulted in a lockout and lockdown to protect students and staff. The person or persons responsible for the threats written on a school bathroom wall had not been identified as of press time and the investigation continued.
Columbia County Department of Emergency Management training coordinator Dan Porter is conducting the active training classes. The following is his insight about the training and what it is designed to accomplish.
ASHER Training
Porter: I became interested in active shooter response when my daughter was in first grade. She came home from school and talked about a drill where (putting it bluntly) they hid and hoped, under a table, when a threat was near. Having a background in firearms and tactics, I started researching what was being taught. The model being taught in schools was based on the atomic bomb drills of the 1960s. The duck and cover approach did nothing to protect anyone during a nuclear bomb blast but it gave people “something” to do which made them feel better and made it simple to keep track of everyone. This same approach does nothing to protect anyone during an active shooter event and yet, it was the accepted standard. Thus started my path to find a better response option to keep my kids safe.
The Chronicle: Briefly give us the range of drills conducted during this training (like what I observed at the high school) and how those specific drills could save lives.
Porter: Today, most active shooter response training methodologies utilize variations of the same skill set. They all capitalize on using fear and anxiety as a student motivator. The problem with this approach is people are already frightened; this confirms how horrible these events are, and they mentally check out. Most of the skills taught under these conditions are seldom committed to long term memory and not available for recall under stress. I am certified as an instructor in four different models and I have developed a different approach. By using guided discovery, coupled with non-fear-based activities, participants learn principle-based skills that increase the survivability of a hostile event.
One key difference in what I teach is using principles in place of tactics. Principle-based skills are constant. A tactic is a pre-planned response designed to achieve a goal. The problem with tactics is they continually change based on the situation and are perishable if they are not practiced continuously. Principles are fundamental truths that are consistent and don’t change based on where and what the threat does.
A simple way to summarize the difference between principles and tactics is tactics are always about the threat. Principles are always about you.
Another significant part of my training is participants are taught how to exploit the human acute stress response. This is critically important to schools and businesses because the threat will most likely be known and have knowledge of the procedures.
The Chronicle: What is your hope that those receiving this training take from their experience?
Porter: My hope is that this training will provide people with empowerment of their options and dampen some of the fear. In addition, to realize and start thinking that they are their own first responders. They are first on the scene, and they need to have the skills to deal with the event. Doing nothing more than locking the door and waiting for help is giving the threat all of the control.
The Chronicle: Why is such training necessary now?
Porter: Violence doesn’t discriminate on where it can take place. You don’t get to pick the event; the event picks you. It could happen anywhere, anytime. Still, the odds of being involved in a hostile encounter is about the same as getting struck with lightning. And yet, when we experience an electrical storm, even though the odds are low, we still seek shelter. Why? Because it’s not about the odds, it is about what’s at stake. This training provides participants with options and tools that empower and prepare them to act if faced with such an event.
This training was scheduled months before the events that occurred at the high school. As stressful as the events where they are really a gift in the sense that what worked and what didn’t work can be reviewed and adjusted, without the loss of life. Not many organizations and communities get that opportunity.
One change I will recommend is how response drills are utilized. Currently, we are frightening students and parents with misguided drills intended, paradoxically, to make them safe. Drills are not training. Drills are a validation of current knowledge and performance. Exercises, without stress, should be used to teach responses.
The Chronicle: Summarize what anyone should do, and why, if they find themselves in harm’s way during an active shooting event?
Porter: Using principles taught in training: try to be where the threat is not. If you can’t get out of the area, make it difficult for the threat to get to you (barricading). If you can’t keep the threat out of your space, do something the threat does not expect (proximity to the threat determines your options). During this training, participants get to problem solve in real-time and explore the organic results of their decision making with low-stress and low-impact exercises.
Porter also said that Columbia County is fortunate to have a Homeland Security and Emergency Management Commission (HSEMC) established by the Board of County Commissioners in 2007.
The county works closely with members community, jurisdictional, and private sector partners on all aspects of resilience in Columbia County and the training is available to all our participating partners at no charge. The county also offers an enhanced Stop the Bleed program, provide consulting services on emergency and COOP planning, other preparedness training, and exercises.
The county provides monthly community outreach during the free Pints and Preparedness outreach hosted by Running Dogs Brewery in St. Helens.
Porter said the ASHER training has been provided to several partnering agencies in Columbia County, including mental health professionals, city staff, financial institutions, school districts, and armed agencies. Approximately 350 people have been trained since fall 2019.
For more information, contact Porter at dan.porter@columbiacountor.gov, or Steve Pegram, at steve.pegram@columbiacountyor.gov.
