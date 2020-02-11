Scappose Police are conducting a death investigation at 5th and Vine Streets that caused two nearby schools to go into lockout.
A Scappoose Police spokesperson said the death appears to be a suicide.
During a school lockout, as a protective measure, all entrances and exits of the school building are locked while teachers and staff make sure none of the students leave the building.
The school lockouts began at approximately 11:12 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and were lifted about an hour later.
Clatskanie Middle High School was also placed on a lockout on Tuesday morning.
Clatskanie School District Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz said the lockout went into effect at approximately 11:45 a.m. after reports of threatening writing in the girls bathroom in the high school's commons.
"The threat was noticed during the middle school lunch," she said.
Specific details about what the writing said and who discovered it have not been released by school officials.
Hurowitz said two Columbia County Sheriff's deputies were called to the school to investigate. They accompanied principal Jim Helman going room to room to make sure students and staff were safe.
"Everyone is fine," Hurowitz said.
During a lockout, all entrances and exits at the school are locked while teachers and staff make sure no students leave the building.
Hurowitz said there are currently 322 students at Clatskanie Middle High School.
