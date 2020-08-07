St. Helens Police Patrol Officer Jamin Coy is being recognized by the City of St. Helens for his five years of service.
Coy began working for the City of St. Helens in July of 2015 as a police patrol officer. In October of 2016, city administrators re-established a code enforcement program and appointed Coy as the City of St. Helens Code Enforcement Officer.
In March of 2017 Coy returned to the police department as a patrol officer and he continues to serve in that capacity.
Coy was honored with a five year award presentation conducted before the St. Helens City Council on Wednesday, August 5.
