Kathie Harris has always loved to sew.
At nearly 76-years-old (her birthday is Feb. 28), Harris has accumulated several decades’ worth of knowledge on the craft, as evidenced by the hundreds of quilts, wall hangings, and baby blankets on display at Bethany Lutheran Church’s 40th annual quilt show on Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8.
While the show accepted quilts from numerous quilters, Harris had the honor of being the show’s featured quilter, with most of the work on display being her creation.
Harris, who had dabbled in quilting for a while, took up the hobby seriously after retiring as a home economics teacher from St. Helens High School in 1998. She estimates she has made hundreds of quilts in those 20-some years.
She hasn’t sold as many, though, although that has never been her goal. While Harris and a few other people she has worked with have designed quilts for fabric companies, and Harris herself has sold a few quilts in stores and once made baby quilts that were quite popular, Harris has sold about 20 quilts in her 20 plus years of quilting.
There have also been a few times when Harris has donated her work, like at the nonprofit Peace by Piece Quilters, which
donates quilts to those who have been through a traumatic experience.
It’s the quilting itself, not the selling of them, that Harris likes.
“I do it for just the joy of putting fabrics together, seeing how they turn out,” Harris said.
Quilts she doesn’t sell often end up in storage in her home.
“I put them on the walls and I hang them on furniture and I fold them up and put some in the closet and bring them out as far as different seasons. But I’m running out of room,” Harris said.
Piecing together a quilt is akin to putting a jigsaw puzzle together, Harris explained. The quilter will start with a pattern and then try to match all the ends up the right way. Precision is key.
“It’s important that you stitch the right length and width because otherwise your puzzle doesn’t fit together,” Harris said.
It’s an intense process and can take a couple of months for a large quilt. “Scrappy quilting” is what Harris usually does, which is what is sounds like: creating a quilt out of scraps of fabric one has accumulated over the years. Of course, Harris said, it takes a couple of years to get to the point where one can be a scrappy quilter.
But once there, the quilter can get pretty creative.
“I see something I like, or I see a pattern I like, or I find a fabric that I like, and then I put them together how I think they’re going to work,” Harris said. “I love the piecing part where you cut it out and you make the blocks and put it together.”
Over the years, Harris has seen a lot of changes in the quilting industry.
“When I first started, there were so few fabric companies and choice and fabrics, and now there is a huge, international business,” Harris said.
There are two parts of the quilting process that Harris really enjoys. One is just the ability to learn something new.
“That’s the teacher part of me,” she said. “I’m always wanting to try different things or different ways to do the same thing that somebody else has come up with.”
Another is the ability to socialize and share with others in the quilting world.
“Sharing is really important, and we teach each other. If somebody is doing something, they show it to someone else, or if we have a question about our pattern, somebody can help us. And just laughing and having fun,” Harris said.
Harris is part of a group that meets at Fibers & Stitches, the quilting shop in Warren, and also part of the Columbia River Piecemakers Quilt Guild, both of which have regular weekly meetings.
This was Harris’ first year as the featured quilter at the Bethany Lutheran Church annual quilting show. She was stationed at the front and was available to answer attendees’ questions. A lot of people had questions about where she got her fabric and what the pattern was, because they were interested in constructing it themselves.
The quilt show is an annual show at Bethany Lutheran Church, and each year features close to 200 quilts from approximately 20 contributors, according to Valerie Lauter, member of the quilt show committee at the church.
The show also has a quilt raffle drawing, where attendees can pay $1 for one ticket or $5 for six tickets. Downstairs in the church basement there are also book and bake sales, as well as a basket raffle and other consignments.
Each year a different quilter is featured at the event.
