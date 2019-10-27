St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Shelby Turcotte has been selected as the Elks Teen of the Month. Turcotte is an outstanding student and citizen. She said she was, “very honored and appreciative of being selected.”
As a student, Turcotte is said to be extremely hardworking, dedicated and that all of her work is done well and shows attention to detail. One teacher, Keith Meeuwsen, has Turcotte in two classes and describes her as a leader in the classroom who is always willing to participate and discuss difficult subjects even when she is not on the side of the majority. Turcotte is also in marching band and is the Drum Major. Band instructor Noelle Freshner also talked highly of Turcotte’s leadership and work ethic.
“Turcotte is just an outstanding young person. She cares about her school work, her school and her community,” officials said. “Shelby is the type of person who is going to make the world a better place because of how much she cares and how hard she will work. Shelby is able to bring all of this effort and care and yet always has a smile and willingness to help make sure everyone is having a good day around her. She is truly a great citizen at our school.”
Turcotte plans on attending the University of Oregon to study music education. As for Turcotte’s best quality, she believes it is her passion.
“When I fall in love with an activity or aspiration my drive to be successful in it is exponential,” she said. “My passion also rubs off on others which spreads that drive and allows the group to improve together.”
As for fun, Turcotte plays the clarinet and the tenor saxophone. She also likes to cuddle dogs and watch movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.