Wednesday, September 11
• 4 p.m. Coed Varsity Cross Country NWOC District Preview at Blue Lake Park
Thursday, September 12
• 4:30 p.m. Boys Junior Varsity Soccer vs. Astoria High School
• 4:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Soccer at Astoria High School
• 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball at Milwaukie High School
• 5:30 p.m. Girls Junior Varsity II Volleyball at Milwaukie High School
• 6:45 p.m. Girls Varsity Volleyball at Milwaukie High School
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Soccer vs. Astoria High School
• 7:15 p.m. Girls Varsity Soccer at Astoria High School
Friday, September 13
• 7 p.m. Boys Varsity Football Hillsboro at High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.