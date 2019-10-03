ShoeString Community Players
ShoeBox Theater, 231 S. 1st Street
October 4
Box office open from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
•Bad Libs at 7 p.m. - (for Adults) - ($3 for participant, $5 for audience) purchase at the box office
•Paranormal Adventures 10 p.m. – ($30) purchase online
October 5
Box office open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
· Monster Make up 11a.m. -1:30 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)
· Bad Libs at 2 p.m. - (for kids)- ($3 for participant, $5 for audience) purchase at the box office
· Bad libs at 8 p.m. - (for Adults)- ($3 for participant, $5 for audience) purchase at the box office
· Paranormal Adventures 10 p.m. – ($30) purchase online
October 6
Box office open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
· Monster Make up 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)
· Bad Libs at 2 p.m. - (for kids) - ($3 for participant, $5 for audience) pay at the door.
October 11
Box office open from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
· Night of the Demons II, rated R 9 p.m. - ($15) purchase at the box office or online
Meet the director
October 12
Box office open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
· Monster Make up 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)
· Night of the Demons II, rated R 9 p.m. - ($15) purchase at the box office or online
Meet the director
October 13
Box office open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
· Monster Make up 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)
October 18
Box office open from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
· Haunted History 7 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.
October 19
Box office open from 11 a.m. -8 p.m.
· Monster Make up 11 a.m. -3 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)
· Haunted History 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.
October 20
Box office open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
· Monster Make up 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ($5 kids, $10 adults)
· Haunted History 4 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.
October 25
Box office open from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
· Frankenstein 7 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.
· Paranormal Adventures 10 p.m. – ($30) purchase online
October 26
Box office open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
· Monster Make up 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. ($5 kids, $10 adults)
· Frankenstein 7 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.
· Paranormal Adventures 10 p.m. – ($30) purchase online
