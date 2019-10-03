Shoebox Theater.jpg

A shot of the front of the new theater taken in March. 

 Courtesy: ShoeString Community Players

ShoeString Community Players

ShoeBox Theater, 231 S. 1st Street

www.sscptheater.org

October 4

Box office open from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

•Bad Libs at 7 p.m. - (for Adults) - ($3 for participant, $5 for audience) purchase at the box office

•Paranormal Adventures 10 p.m. – ($30) purchase online

October 5

Box office open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

· Monster Make up 11a.m. -1:30 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)

· Bad Libs at 2 p.m. - (for kids)- ($3 for participant, $5 for audience) purchase at the box office

· Bad libs at 8 p.m. - (for Adults)- ($3 for participant, $5 for audience) purchase at the box office

· Paranormal Adventures 10 p.m. – ($30) purchase online

October 6

Box office open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· Monster Make up 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)

· Bad Libs at 2 p.m. - (for kids) - ($3 for participant, $5 for audience) pay at the door.

October 11

Box office open from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

· Night of the Demons II, rated R 9 p.m. - ($15) purchase at the box office or online

Meet the director

October 12

Box office open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

· Monster Make up 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)

· Night of the Demons II, rated R 9 p.m. - ($15) purchase at the box office or online

Meet the director

October 13

Box office open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

· Monster Make up 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)

October 18

Box office open from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Haunted History 7 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.

October 19

Box office open from 11 a.m. -8 p.m.

· Monster Make up 11 a.m. -3 p.m. - ($5 kids, $10 adults)

· Haunted History 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.

October 20

Box office open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· Monster Make up 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ($5 kids, $10 adults)

· Haunted History 4 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.

October 25

Box office open from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

· Frankenstein 7 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.

· Paranormal Adventures 10 p.m. – ($30) purchase online

October 26

Box office open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

· Monster Make up 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. ($5 kids, $10 adults)

· Frankenstein 7 p.m. - ($10 Adult and $8 Stu/Sen) purchase tickets online, at the box office or at Bertucci’s, 2017 Columbia Blvd.

· Paranormal Adventures 10 p.m. – ($30) purchase online

