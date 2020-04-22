The St. Helens City Council might make a final determination in May whether or not to open the McCormick Park restroom showers to the homeless on a temporary bases.
Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH) and Community Action Team (CAT) are asking that the City of St. Helens open the park restrooms for showering for the estimated 241 unsheltered individuals in Columbia County.
The restrooms and playground equipment are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McCormick Park itself is still open. People can use the trails but should practice physical distancing while doing so, according to City of St. Helens communications officer Crystal King.
During the St. Helens City Council April 15 work session, CCMH and CAT made the formal request to open the McCormick Park restroom showers for the homeless as a temporary proposal.
CCMH interim executive director Linda Prichett and CAT executive director Dan Brown asked that the City open the restrooms from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The restrooms contain shower facilities. Prichett and Brown said they were willing to compromise by opening shower facilities Monday, Wednesday and Friday only during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City council members, city officials and St. Helens residents voiced concerns and asked questions about the request during the council work session, held by Zoom, an electronic internet broadcast, due to the statewide social distancing order in place.
Several citizens voiced their concerns about using the park’s showering facilities for the homeless. Some testifying against the idea said the proposal could adversely impact a plan funded by the Portland Blazers and Moda Heath for an all-abilities playground at McCormick Park. The restrooms are adjacent to where the playground would be established at the park.
Those opposing the proposal said they would not like to see the new playgroup effort exposed to trash, drugs or other issues, that might be associated with such a homeless gathering.
Police Chief Brian Greenway said opening any park to the homeless would have residual effects.
“Those homeless populations will not go back to where they’re at,” Greenway said. “They will start camping in the park, and the police department in St. Helens is short-staffed.”
Greenway also listed concerns about potential contamination for St. Helens police officers and children encountering needles or other drug items that might be left by some of the homeless using the showers.
Councilor Doug Morten asked Prichett and Brown if they had considered using the now-empty schools and their shower facilities.
Brown nixed the idea.
“We can’t really control where they go if they enter a building of that size, or even a locker room of that size,” Brown said. “The smaller of a facility they would use, they better off they would be,” Brown said.
The Chronicle contacted the St. Helens School District to see if administrators would consider such an option.
“We have not been approached, nor have we heard about anyone else in the district being approached, about using our schools for homeless to shower,” St. Helens School District community relations specialist Stacey Mendoza said. “A request such as this would be something we would want to discuss with the board.”
CCMH and CAT have been looking at what proactive service options could be developed to assist unsheltered individuals in Columbia County. So far, the two agencies have partnered to offer grab-and-go lunch bags three times per week, hygiene kits and laundry money for those in need.
At McCormick Park, Prichett said, “We were planning on providing a COVID screening, staffing at the park to facilitate the process and shower disinfecting following our public health guidelines.”
Following the April 15 public meeting, the city council tabled the discussion about use of the park showers. The council members are expected to resume the discussion at their May 6 work session.
As the growing homeless population rises across Oregon, cities, counties and the stare are looking for proactive approaches to provide needed services, such as mental health counseling, drug rehab, and food and shelter.
Larger cities, such as Portland, Salem, and Eugene have been struggling with service options over the last few years as the homeless camps spread out into business sections and city neighborhoods. Other cities have adopted new ordinances to deal with the homeless issues, such as defecating in public and sleeping on public sidewalks.
As of April 22, Columbia County Health reported 14 cases of COVID-19, no deaths, 492 patients tested negative and nine have recovered. Statewide, there were 2,002 COVID-19 cases in Oregon and the disease has claimed 78 lives, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Join the conversation. Should the City of St. Helens temporarily allow the homeless to use the bathroom showers at McCormick Park? Post you response with this story at thechronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.