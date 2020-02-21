City councilors have chosen a site for the new police station: the intersection at Kaster Road and Old Portland Road.
The decision comes on the heels of the completion of a feasibility study by Mackenzie, Inc. the consultant the city contracted with in March of last year to determine the site for the relocation and re-build of a new police station. That feasibility study examined four sites for the new facility, and the city council narrowed down those options to two different sites; one at the intersection of Kaster Road and Old Portland Road, and one on Columbia Boulevard, near 18th Street.
City officials and St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) Police Chief Brian Greenway went over the pros and cons of each site at the city council work session on Feb. 19.
Greenway said he had 100 percent agreement from officers on the location of the new police station, reasons being that it would give them greater ability to cross the railway and it would provide room for future growth.
However, there are a few drawbacks to the site on Kaster Road, according to City Planner Jacob Graichen. One of the drawbacks is having what he termed more “surprises” to the site, because the site is located near wetlands and because of the new traffic system that will be installed at the intersection soon. As a critical facility, the police station would be required to be elevated at that site, according to the flood plain ordinance, Graichen said. The site is also away from the main hub of town and the shopping district, Greenway said.
At the site at 18th and Columbia, those situations would not be a concern. However, Greenway said the site is landlocked for future growth and that one-way streets would be a hindrance to the police officers.
In the end, councilors decided to go with the police officers, who all wanted the building to be located at Kaster Road and Old Portland Road.
“It sounds like there's pretty good consensus with the people that are going to be using the facility, which in my career I've always found that to be very valuable input," John Walsh, City Administrator said.
The plan for the new building is to be two stories, and to have the municipal court move there as well. City officials are also looking at the possibility of selling some of the land to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) to build a public safety center.
City officials will finalize later how much the project will cost and what exactly it will look like.
