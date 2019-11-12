The list has been narrowed to four for the location of a new police station in St. Helens.
During a work session held Nov. 6, the St. Helens City Council reviewed the potential of the four sites at 1771 Columbia Blvd. in the North Holton District, 1271 Columbia Blvd., the site of the current police station, Old Portland Road across from the Recreation Center and at Oregon Street adjacent to the CC Rider Station.
The Council used an Importance Factor Scoring Criteria guide in ranking each of the potential sites that include Cost of Land/Site Development, Size, Shape, Potential for Multi-Use, Public Access to the Site-Vehicle, Public Access to the Site-Transit, Public Access to the Site Pedestrian/Vehicle, Visibility and Prominence, and Proximity to Government Functions.
The review also included Positioning Facility on Site, Security, Traffic Congestion, Expansion to Adjacent Sites, Proximity to Geographic Center, Current Ownership, Land Use and Response Time.
City officials said in late June that the potential cost for a 22,000 square foot building is $8.8 million, which could be funded through bonds, existing cash, or other investments. But the officials said that cost would be based on location and design of the new police station.
During a work session in June, City Finance Director Matt Brown presented a map of where the most common areas that police service calls originate, which Brown said is key factor for councilors to consider when choosing the location of the new police station. Those service call sites include, the Walmart area, Forest Park Apartments and the St. Helens Motel 6.
Councilor Ginny Carlson said it is important to keep the police station as close to the community as possible and that the current location has enabled police officers to develop a close connection with the surrounding community.
The current police station, at 150 S. 13th Street, is a 2,200 square-foot building constructed in 1971.
“It’s extremely small and outdated,” St. Helens Police Chief Brian Greenway told The Chronicle in June. “Most homes are bigger than that.”
Greenway said the police station needs more general office space, more meeting rooms, more space to store evidence, an additional interview room, individual locker rooms for the male and female police officers and a break room for police employees.
Greenway said as the city grows, the police department must keep pace with that growth.
“We have to have the infrastructure to keep pace,” Greenway said.
Final location decisions for the new St. Helens police station could be made over the next several months.
