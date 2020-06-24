Brandon Nelson was busy this morning sweeping up broken glass from the front door of his small market in Scappoose.
Nelson told The Chronicle that early Wednesday morning June 24, his store, Nelsons' Neighborhood Market and Deli, was broken into by two suspects.
"They broke the glass door, grabbed cigar wrappings and a register box with $200 and fled," he said. "They weren't clearly because there was much more in the store that they could have taken."
Nelson said the store is equipped with a working video security system that captured the suspects images. That video has now been turned over to Scappoose Police.
"I was pretty upset when I found out about the break-in," Nelson said. "But I am glad no one was hurt. It's the risk we take in the business that we are in. That's why we have insurance."
Nelson and his wife, Kymberly, have owned and operated the market, at 33666 E. Columbia Avenue, since August 2019.
Nelson said one customer, hearing about the crime, posted a $500 reward notice on Facebook to help catch the suspects.
If you know anything about the break-in at Nelsons' Neighborhood Market and Deli, call Scappoose Police at 503-543-3114.
