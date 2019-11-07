Election.tif
Only 29 percent of Columbia County’s registered voters turned out for the Nov. 5 special election ballot measures this week, with a total of 11,384 ballots cast out of 38,481 registered voters.

The results are as follows:

5-277 Columbia County Rider Transit Service District: Formation of CC Rider Transit District

Yes: 4,182

No: 7,178

Over votes: 0

Under votes: 24

5-275 City of Scappoose: 3 cent fuel tax for street repairs, safety projects

Yes: 1,026

No: 913

Over votes: 0

Under votes: 3 

26-206 Sauvie Island Fire District: Continuation of five-year local option levy for general operating purposes

Yes: 14

No: 2

Over votes: 0

Under votes: 0 

5-276 Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District: Five-year local option tax

Yes: 897

No: 1,274

Over votes: 0

Under votes: 6

