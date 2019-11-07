Only 29 percent of Columbia County’s registered voters turned out for the Nov. 5 special election ballot measures this week, with a total of 11,384 ballots cast out of 38,481 registered voters.
The results are as follows:
5-277 Columbia County Rider Transit Service District: Formation of CC Rider Transit District
Yes: 4,182
No: 7,178
Over votes: 0
Under votes: 24
5-275 City of Scappoose: 3 cent fuel tax for street repairs, safety projects
Yes: 1,026
No: 913
Over votes: 0
Under votes: 3
26-206 Sauvie Island Fire District: Continuation of five-year local option levy for general operating purposes
Yes: 14
No: 2
Over votes: 0
Under votes: 0
5-276 Rainier Cemetery Maintenance District: Five-year local option tax
Yes: 897
No: 1,274
Over votes: 0
Under votes: 6
