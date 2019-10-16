This past weekend saw another huge turnout for "Spirit of Halloweentown" festivities. Actor Peter Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the "Twilight" movies, the first of which had several scenes filmed in St. Helens, led the pumpkin lighting ceremony on Oct. 12. A good time was had by all. Click through for more photos of the event.
featured
2019 Spirit of Halloweentown
- Christine Menges chronicle2@countrymedia.net
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Online Poll
Latest Chronicle E-Edition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Spirit of Halloweentown 2019 Special Event Schedule
- Columbia County Sheriff's Office investigates hunting accident
- First off-street trail coming to St. Helens thanks to grant
- League of Oregon Cities names board of directors for 2020
- Local pet businesses come together to raise funds for emergency pet care in community
- UPDATE: Chevron shooting suspect killed when incident led to deadly use of force
- UPDATE: Robbery at St. Helens U.S. Bank
- Devinaire hangar project breaks ground at Scappoose Industrial Airpark
- Letter: Who is in control?
- Celebrities Coming to “Spirit of Halloweentown”
Commented
- Do you support the ban on flavored vaping products? (1)
- Ethics Commission investigating closed session council meeting (1)
- Letter: What is Measure 5-277? (1)
- Community members to launch unprecedented 60-hour vigil at Zenith Energy Crude Oil Terminal to protest tar sands oil expansion project (1)
- Two County Commission positions open for election, three candidates file (1)
- Letter: Who is in control? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.