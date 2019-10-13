The Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders (OAMR) recently installed St. Helens City Recorder Kathy Payne, MMC, as 2019-2020 OAMR President. Ms. Payne received the oath of office at the association’s Annual Business Meeting held at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend, Oregon, on September 20, 2019.
Ms. Payne has been an active member of OAMR since 2008. She served as the Region I Director for five years and has served on numerous committees: Internet Committee for eight years, Newsletter Committee for ten years (serving as Chair for four years), Conference Committee for seven years and Special Projects/Fundraising Committee for two years. She received her Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation in 2011 and the prestigious Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation in 2017 from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Ms. Payne has been a public servant since she was 16 years old, working in Oregon and Washington at the state, county, local and school district levels. She began working for the City of St. Helens as a Planning Secretary in 2001. In 2002, she was promoted to Executive Assistant and in 2008 she was again promoted to her current City Recorder position.
