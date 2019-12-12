St. Helens officials are discussing evolving plans regarding the Millard Road property – a 23-acre land parcel that sits west of Highway 30 that the city owns, but which has passed ownership through multiple parties, and part of which was once expected to be the site of a community hospital.
The current discussion concerns an easement that will enable the city to connect Chase Road to the property via access road. The council must take action on the easement before a development proposal is due in March, or else the easement could disappear, rendering it impossible to connect the roads, City Planner Jacob Graichen has explained to the council at various work sessions.
The easement is left over from the days when the property was passed into the city’s possession and was originally planned to enable the city to circumvent the hospital property, Graichen explained. The development proposal would be for the northern two-thirds of the property, the parcel the city owned ten years ago, Graichen said.
“Because we own the whole thing, we control access now, I don’t know if it’s as crucial as it was thought to be, however the option of using that opens some doors,” Graichen said.
The property already has a lot of constraints, according to Graichen. Wetlands contained on the property serve as mitigation wetlands from past projects for St. Helens School District. In addition, the city’s transportation plan calls for a connection between Millard Road and Maple Street, which might be harder to accomplish given the wetlands present.
“If we can circumvent that, it may be less impact,” Graichen said.
The easement is only a small part of what could generally happen to the property.
At a November work session, city staff presented two different ideas to the council regarding what could be done to the Millard Road property. One idea was to have a substantial park plan, including a fenced dog park, playground, picnic area, baseball field, flex court and softball field. The other option was to have a much smaller-scale park.
At that work session, Associate Planner Jenny Dimsho explained to the councilors the need for having some type of development plan submitted to the city, as well as some portion of the plan on the property by March of 2020 in order to legitimize the easement.
Dimsho also recommended that trail development be included in the proposal, explaining that trail development is within both the options, for either a large or small park, and would give more flexibility for the future.
However, Graichen explained at the December work session that staff went to the site and discovered that trails are already there and therefore putting trails in did not seem like that honorable of a proposal.
An additional item Graichen brought up at the work session was putting in a parking turnaround area at the end of the access road, which he said would facilitate the use of open space.
It is still undecided what the site will ultimately be, Graichen said.
Both Graichen and Mayor Rick Scholl said they have heard concerns from community members about turning the area into a park, with some community members saying they believe a park will facilitate nefarious activities. Nothing is set in stone, however, as Graichen explained to the council on Wednesday, and nothing will be set in stone until March, when the development proposal is due.
The council has not yet made any final decisions, and will meet at a later date to discuss additional options.
“I’m going to talk to the grantors, see what we can work out and go back to the council. So what we’re going to do is still a little TBD,” Graichen said.
