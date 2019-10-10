The St. Helens School District (SHSD) has recently received approximately $200,000 in grant funds for the 2019-2021 Biennium to improve students’ mental health and support services.
The grant, received from the Youth Development Council/Youth Development Division, will benefit Connect St. Helens (CSH), a community partnership between SHSD and Connect ED, a national organization promoting community connectedness. The total amount of funding is $199,600.
According to its website, “Connect ED is a national organization that offers training, program development, and evaluation focused on upstream prevention and promotion of mental, emotional, and behavioral health in individuals, families, organizations, communities, and policies.”
Connect St. Helens, which was launched in 2018, is a program that is used to combat suicide, substance abuse and youth disconnection within the St. Helens community, according to the SHSD website. The logo for the program is a green, six-petaled flower, which symbolizes intentional relational connection.
The grant application further outlines priorities of the program as: improved school attendance, access to mental health services, reengagement of disconnected youth, gang prevention and intervention, reduction of juvenile crime, as well as youth and family engagement.
According to SHSD’s grant application, 2018 saw 17 suicides in Columbia County, which was more than double the amount of suicides in 2017. The grant application also states that incidents of theft and vandalism in St. Helens in 2017 were higher than the national average.
The city of Battle Ground, Washington also used the Connect ED model to form their own program, Connect Battle Ground, in 2013 in response to social concerns in their community like suicide, drug and alcohol abuse, violence and other issues. The program was implemented to great effect, as Superintendent Scot Stockwell said at the Sept. 25 SHSD Board meeting. After implementing the program in 2013, the Battle Ground Police Department reported a decreased number of suicides soon after.
In December of last year, Stockwell and Curtis Miller, executive director for the Connect Battle Ground program, presented on the concept to the St. Helens City Council.
“It’s one of the few, if not only, suicide prevention programs that’s research-based that I’m aware of. It’s pretty exciting,” Stockwell said about the program.
The Connect Battle Ground program uses a system called a Caring Adult Network (CAN) that provides adult mentorship to children.
Connect St. Helens, built as a model of Connect Battle Ground, will implement a similar system. According to the grant application, funds will be used to support Miller’s consulting and instructing to train St. Helens’ own CAN, facilitate youth access to community resources and support community storytelling.
“By creating opportunities for collaboration, intergenerational mentoring, and storytelling, CSH will help youth discover the power of their voices and the critical role they play within the community,” the grant application states.
Stockwell was enthusiastic about the implementation of the program.
“This is going to be a game-changer for our community,” Stockwell said.
To learn more about Connect St. Helens, visit thechronicleonline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.