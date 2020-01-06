After much public review, the City of St. Helens plans two specific street improvements as prioritized projects for the New Year.
The following is a conversation with the St. Helens Interim Public Works Director Sue Nelson about the street improvements.
The Chronicle: What are the street/road areas of the City that residents/business operators are asking for improvements?
Sue Nelson: We do not get a lot of requests for street improvements, but we have received one or two requests over the past few years for the City to pave some of the remaining gravel roads. At this time there are no current plans to pave any gravel streets. There are very few remaining and the cost to do this far exceeds any available funding.
The Chronicle: Heading into 2020, could you give us the range of specific City street projects planned and why those projects?
Nelson: We are currently working on two projects. One is to build sidewalks on N. Vernonia Road to provide better pedestrian access to existing neighborhoods and to Campbell Park. This project was in response to two citizens that came to the City Council with concerns about pedestrians crossing N. Vernonia Road in unsafe locations to access the park.
The other project is to move forward with safety improvements at the intersection of South 1st Street and St. Helens Street. The improvements will include curb extensions that will shorten the pedestrian crossing distances and improve sight distance. This project was in response to one of the City Councilors requests to address the safety concerns, mainly concerning the sight distance for turning vehicles.
We also have a couple of smaller projects anticipated for 2020-2021, including some ADA ramp improvements, to address a couple of locations where there are no ADA ramps, and trench patching. The trench patching is pretty simple, just paving areas where the City has had to disturb pavement to do a repair or install a new water service, things of that nature.
The Chronicle: What is the estimated price tag for those projects and how will they be funded?
Nelson: The N. Vernonia Sidewalk Improvements are estimated between $400k and $500k. The funding will be partially from System Development Charges (SDCs). These are like impact fees that are paid by new development to help mitigate costs of increasing the capacity of the City’s various systems (transportation, sanitary sewer, storm drainage, water, and parks) to accommodate for growth.
The remaining funding will be from the ODOT Surface Transportation Block Grant Fund Exchange Program (STBG), formerly the Surface Transportation Program. These are federal funds that are allocated to the State who then “exchanges” them for State Highway Fund dollars. This allows for much greater flexibility in how and what the funds can be used for, but they are still limited and can only be used for construction and/or maintenance within the public right-of-way. The City has to apply to use the funds on an eligible project, then spend the money and submit to be reimbursed up to the maximum allowable. That total available amount fluctuates each year, but is generally between $130k-$150k.
The South 1st Street intersection project is estimated to cost $350k-$400k and will be funded partially from the STBG and partially from funding that the City Council authorized to be used for the project.
The final plans and specifications for either project are not fully developed so the costs could vary from the original estimates.
There are no specific locations or scope determined yet for the ADA ramps and trench patching projects so the anticipated budget is very preliminary. It could range from $25k to $75k for everything. Funding will be from the STBG program.
The majority of the City’s road and transportation projects are funded from the STBG fund exchange program. With only an average of about $140k per year, it does not allow the City to perform large paving and roadway improvement projects each year.
In the past, we have compiled a few years’ worth of funding to be able to afford some of the larger paving projects. However, this means deferring other projects so that we can ensure there will be enough available funds to complete one larger project. It can be frustrating at times, because there are far more potential projects and needs than available funding. The City has no other steady funding source for transportation capital projects.
