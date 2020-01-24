Two Clatskanie area residents are displaced after escaping with their dog from a fast moving fire in their home at 75559 Olson Road.
According to Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District Chief Steve Sharek, 911 received the call of a structure fire at 1:49 a.m.Thursday morning, Jan. 23.
"A female resident inside the home said she woke to the smell of smoke," Sharek said. "The male inside the home got up to investigate and found fire burning on furniture. He attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but the fire came back up."
Sharek said the two people and their dog were able to get put of the burning home and call 911. The fire was spreading from the house to a nearby pickup truck.
"As our crews arrived there was heavy fire on the back side of the house," Sharek said. "The long half mile driveway to the house had hairpin turns and was difficult to negotiate."
Sharek said another challenge was getting water to the blaze. Tanker trucks had to respond to bring water in because there are no fire hydrants in the rural area.
"We began putting water on the fire and on two other vehicles adjacent to the house to protect them," he aid. "We also worked to keep water flowing to a 200 gallon propane tank on the side of the house to avoid any explosions."
Mist, Knappa and Columbia River River & Rescue assisted Clatskanie Fire at the scene to control and put out the blaze.
"The cause of the fire is undermined," Sharek said. "There were no injuries."
Clatskanie Fire took the two displayed people to the main fire station where they were met by friends, family and the Red Cross.
This is the second fire this week in Columbia County. Another blaze broke out Wednesday at a house in Rainier sending one person to the hospital.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue reports one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries following the blaze in a resident on East C Street in Rainier.
At 3:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, firefighters responded to the report of a house fire in the 400 block of East C Street in Rainier.
A single occupant woke up to fire in the bedroom and escaped through a bathroom window. The occupant then drove to Chevron to call 911 then returned to the scene.
The patient was transported to the hospital with serious injuries by Clatskanie Fire District medics.The name of the patient and the extent of injuries was not released.
The fire was contained to the single room thanks to the quick actions of Firefighters. Responding agencies included CRFR, Clatskanie and Longview. Our fire investigation team is working to determine a cause.
