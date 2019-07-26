Julie Badger, a cancer survivor from Columbia County, has worn many shirts in Relay for Life, as her kickoff speech, which she has delivered to multiple audiences, states.
When Relay for Life of Columbia County takes place from 12 p.m. on July 27 to 6 a.m. July 26, at the St. Helens High School track, different participants will wear different-colored shirts.
This year, gray is for the standard participant, blue is for the committee members, red is for team captains and purple is for cancer survivors, according to Janice Hartman, Event Chair of Relay for Life. Throughout her time with Relay for Life, Badger has worn all available colors.
The “Kickoff” is the first event of the Relay for Life season, according to the Relay for Life website. At the event, there is usually at least one speech to encourage enthusiasm in community members for the cancer fundraising event.
Badger said she has been involved in Relay for Life since it began in Columbia County in 2003. At the time, her nephew, then 10, was diagnosed with a rare form of Lymphoma.
“He had to undergo a year of chemo treatments, plus much more. There was little I could do to help,” Badger read from her speech.
At the time, one spokesperson from Relay for Life walked into Badger’s office, looking for sponsors.
“She told us about Relay for Life, and when she left she had a new team to add to the Relay. We were just a small family team, but cancer had now touched our family, and we wanted to do something to help in the fight against cancer,” Badger’s speech states.
Badger began by being a team captain, a position she held for two years. After that, she joined the committee, and took the position of Relay Store. After that position, Badger moved up through the ranks, attaining the position of Corporate Sponsorship, then Team Development and Tri-Lead on the committee.
Then, in April of 2005, Badger was diagnosed with breast cancer. Badger then underwent treatments that many cancer patients go through: surgery, chemo and radiation. She said that being involved with Relay for Life gave her an additional way to fight back.
“I was so glad that I could take some sort of control and be involved with the fight against cancer,” Badger said in her speech.
In the 2005 Relay for Life of Columbia County, Badger walked in the relay as a survivor. “I was part of something big, raising money for research and (one day), hopefully, a cure for cancer,” Badger’s speech states.
Badger said she thinks many cancer survivors can feel a sense of support from participating in Relay.
“It gives them support and it makes them feel like they’re part of something, and that they’re doing something to find a cure," she said. "It gives them the chance to see that there are other survivors. They have a chance to see how many survivors there really are out there and they’re not alone."
Participants in Relay for Life usually participate in a team, and each team brings its own tent, and is responsible for providing a game or some other form of entertainment for the other participants. This year, Badger has two people on her team, which they are calling “Team Farmers,” and they are providing a fishing game as their activity. One of Badger’s team members is also a cancer survivor.
Today, Badger’s nephew is 28 and almost six feet, four inches tall, proof to Badger that cancer did not win against her nephew. Badger herself is also cancer-free.
Badger encourages anyone to participate in Relay.
“It’s a great way to be involved in something with a much bigger reward than just one person can do, Badger said. "I encourage everyone to get involved in any way they can to help finish the fight, because it’s huge.”
