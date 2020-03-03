At is regular public meeting Wednesday night, March 4, the St. Helens City Council was set to consider a tentative agreement reached with the St. Helens Police Association.
Negotiators with the City and the Association reached the tentative agreement in just one meeting Feb. 4. City of St. Helens communications officer Crystal Farnsworth King said the bargaining went smoothly.
“We do not feel that there were any major challenges,” she said. “The City and Police Association have a good working relationship, and we believe that relationship lead to a successful bargaining session in which both sides were happy with the results.”
King said the contract provides salary ranges that increase each year with a 3% cost of living adjustment. There is also a 5% incentive for primary instructors of firearms and defensive tactics.
The full tentative contract is attached to this story at thechronicleonline.com.
The St. Helens Police Association is the union representing the current 15 full time records and evidence specialists, code enforcement, patrol officers, and detectives at the St. Helens Police Department.
