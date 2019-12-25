Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in November, the lowest on comparable records dating back to 1976, according to Oregon Employment Department economist David Cooke.
The October unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, as revised from the originally reported figure of 4.1 percent.
In November, Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped below 4 percent for the first time since comparable records dating back to 1976. This puts the rate slightly above the November U.S. rate of 3.5 percent. Oregon’s unemployment rate has been hovering near historical lows of near 4 percent for the past 37 months.
Meanwhile, total nonfarm payroll employment shot up by 6,300 jobs in November, following an upwardly revised gain of 6,500 jobs in October. October was revised upward by 2,100 jobs.
So far in 2019, monthly employment gains have averaged 2,600 jobs, which is slightly slower than in 2018 when monthly growth averaged 3,000 jobs.
Flip Side
“The tight labor market, and perhaps the unusually mild and dry weather in November, seem to have influenced seasonal trends in the major industries, Cooke said in a release. “Industries that normally shed a lot of workers during the autumn months didn’t cut back as much as normal.”
In November, the following industries cut back less than normal, and therefore posted seasonally adjusted job gains: construction (+2,200 jobs), manufacturing (+1,900 jobs), and professional and business services (+1,400 jobs).
“On the flip side, the tight labor market may have inhibited certain industries from hiring as many workers as normal in November.,” Cooke said. “Government and retail trade both normally add a substantial number of jobs in November, but each industry hired a few hundred jobs fewer than normal for the month.”
Economic forecast
According to the most recent Oregon economic and revenue forecast issued by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis, Oregon’s job growth has slowed to gains seen in the state’s underlying population. The forecast reads in part,
“For the eleventh year of expansion, such gains remain solid. Oregon’s slowdown is driven by fewer hirings and a tight labor market, rather than an increase in layoffs. These dynamics, when combined with ongoing strong income growth keep the outlook intact. As confirmed by recently released Census data, current economic conditions in Oregon have been rarely better. The expansion endures even as risks remain elevated.”
Cooke said Oregon’s over-the-year job growth of 1.6 percent closely matched the U.S. job growth of 1.5 percent. Most of Oregon’s major industries have expanded by about two percent since November 2018. The primary exception of an industry growing faster was education and health services, which grew by 9,900 jobs, or 3.3 percent. Conversely, the only major industry that contracted substantially over the past 12 months was retail trade, which cut 1,800 jobs, or -0.9 percent.
The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis has issued a shot term economic outlook that reads in part, “Oregon is expected to continue to see healthy job gains – a bit more than 2,000 per month or about two percent over this year and into 2020 – but the state is now past its peak growth rates for this expansion. Importantly, such gains remain strong enough to hold unemployment down and account for ongoing population growth.
After these near-term job gains, supply side constraints and longer-run demographic trends weigh on growth to a larger degree. These supply side constraints include a tighter labor market, infrastructure, energy costs, capacity utilization and the like. The large wave of retiring Baby Boomers will weigh on job growth rates for the coming decade. There will be enough jobs overall, as the generational churn is hidden underneath the labor market’s surface.”
Columbia County
Oregon Employment Department regional economist Erik Knodler said Columbia County’s job growth rate tends to follow the general statewide employment trends.
“But with a slightly lower growth rate,” he said. “I expect Columbia County employment to grow between .75 percent and 1 percent per year on average.”
Columbia County’s November jobless rate was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment inched up by 10 jobs in October to 11,480 jobs.
Columbia County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in October, unchanged from the previous month and essentially unchanged from the year before at 5.0 percent. Columbia County’s October unemployment rate was higher than the statewide rate at 4.1 percent and of the national rate at 3.6 percent.
Knodler and the state employment department conducted a survey of employers’ job vacancies. The 2018 report for Northwest Oregon, including Columbia County found employers reporting that 58 percent of vacancies were difficult to fill.
According Knodler’s ‘Help Wanted in Northwest Oregon’ report, Northwest Oregon had roughly 3,400 job vacancies at any given time in 2018.
“We surveyed 1,400 private employers with two or more employees.” he said.
The employers gave details about each vacancy, including:
- Job title
- Full - or part-time status
- Starting wage of salary
- Educational and experience requirements
Businesses also identified if their vacancies were difficult to fill and why. Of the top five on that list, the leisure an hospitality sector reported the most vacancies of any industry in 2018, followed by health care and social assistance, manufacturing, retail trade and management, administrative and waste services.
Half of all 57,980 job vacancies in 2018 in Oregon were in the Portland Tri-County area at 23,083. Knodler’s report found that 49 percent of all job vacancies in Northwest Oregon in 2018 paid less than $15 per hour, but the average hourly wage offered was $19.23 with 80 percent full time positions and 97 percent permanent positions.
“Higher paying vacancies were more likely to require education beyond high school,” Knodler’s report said.
