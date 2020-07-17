The City of St. Helens is taking steps to embrace new growth while continuing to sustain the livability of the community.
The city council is now reviewing the new 2020-2021 City of St. Helens Strategic Work Plan.
St. Helens is growing rapidly, according to St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl, who writes in the city' 2020-2021 strategic plan's executive summary, that the city has welcomed 2,410 new neighbors since the city's last strategic plan 15 years ago. Scholl said the city now serves 14,000 residents and is poised to grow rapidly in the next decade.
"This plan serves as a road map to meet today's needs and lays a strong foundation for the future," Scholl said in the summary. "This plan will guide the work inn core goal areas: effective and efficient organization, community and civic engagement, livable and safe community, economic development and long-term planning."
Scholl said the plan's approach keeps city government transparent and "holds us accountable in focusing resources on strategies that best serve the needs and aspirations of our community," he said.
According to Scholl, in the coming year, the city will need support and partnership from all across the community to further St. Helens' continued livability, smart growth and prosperity.
The city's latest strategic plan follows the vision of the first plan adopted in 2005. It is designed to provide a "report card" on how the city is leading and serving the community.
The plan involves five goal areas.
Goal One reflects what is called the city's first and most important responsibility.
"As elected officials and public servants, it is our responsibility to honor our history and hold our City in trust for the future," according to the document.
Goal Two outlines the need for the city to support and promote opportunities for community engagement.
"We strive to build a sense of community and preserve our small-town feel," the document reads."
Goal Three prioritizes livable and safe community.
"Our primary duty is the people we serve," the document reads. "This goal area focuses on the needs of a growing community. It guides how we grow by addressing infrastructure needs, including upgrades, modernization and replacement of existing structures that we all depend on. Public safety is a key objective that directly relates to our city's livability."
Goal Four is all about building a solid economic foundation for a strong, diverse and sustainable local economy. The objectives include streamlining the permitting process and internal capacity while preparing for new businesses to locate in the city.
"The focus is taking advantage our outstanding location in the region and our relationship with the Columbia River," the document reads. "We are on the cusp of a riverfront revival and are putting systems in place to promote and encourage development of the riverfront area as a vibrant, access economic center and destination for residents and tourists."
Goal Five involves long-term planning.
"As we grow, we recognize that planning, maintenance and strong internal systems are key components to a successful and thriving community," the document reads.
A statement on the City of St. Helens website reads,
"This plan is the result of a series of organizational development workshops, community input and a deeper look at how we can best serve all residents of our city. Through this process, our Council has taken the City’s mission to heart, evaluated our vision and goal areas and, in this time of great opportunity, is looking strategically to our future."
Read the full plan at:
