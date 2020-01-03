When the new year rolls around, looking back on the past year is something that most organizations do, including one that many Columbia County residents may overlook: the county’s animal shelter.
This past year has been an active one for the Columbia Humane Society (CHS). The Chronicle sat down with a representative from CHS to ask the organization a few questions about how the shelter did this year and their goals for the future:
The Chronicle: How many adoptions did the humane society process this year? How many people and families adopted animals?
Columbia Humane Society: CHS took in 215 animals and adopted out 260 animals this year. The difference in numbers were animals that were carried over from last year.
The Chronicle: How many animals reside in the shelter now, as opposed to at the start of the year? Is that up or down from previous years?
CHS: We currently have about 10 cats and about 15 dogs that are at the shelter. This is about the same as we started the year with.
The Chronicle: How much income were you able to generate this year based on fees, donations, grants and fundraising? How were you able to use that income?
CHS: We have an operating budget of $181,000.00 a year that money is used to fund the running of the shelter and the care of the animals that we help both in shelter and in the community.
The Chronicle: What is the current makeup of animals at the shelter?
CHS: We only have cats and dogs in the shelter.
The Chronicle: Is the Columbia Humane Society looking at doing anything different next year? What are short- and long-term goals for the future for the shelter?
CHS: We look forward to supporting the pets of Columbia County and beyond to the best of our abilities in 2020. We are going to work harder to generate more funds so that we can help more pets.
We are looking forward to expanding our enrichment program for both the cats and the dogs in the shelter. We are working on extending our behavioral program for both cats and dogs. We are talking about adding some more exciting and fun fundraisers in 2020 and expanding the Columbia County Dog Fair again also.
The Columbia Humane Society shelter is located at 2084 Oregon St. in St. Helens. Shelter officials may be reached at 503-397-4353.
