The St. Helens Little League 8-9-10u All Star team finished 3rd in the winner’s bracket this year at district.
The team went head-to-head with Scappoose for their first game and were down 0-3 after two innings but rallied to clinch the 7-3 win.
“Our team fought hard, never gave up, and shut them out the next four innings in a row to come back and beat them,” Coach Eric Naes said.
The team moved into the winner’s bracket and ended up losing the next two games to finish 3rd.
“These kids worked really hard,” Naes said. “They practiced almost every day for three weeks to build a strong bond on the field. It was a great team.”
