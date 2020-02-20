St. Helens city officials are looking at a new design proposal from Tokola Properties while also discussing funding possibilities for the riverfront development project at a proposed $45 million value. City officials are also discussing going out for another RFQ for an additional developer to assist or replace Tokola in redeveloping the riverfront.
Riverfront redevelopment has been on the city’s radar since 2015, when the city acquired the former Boise Mill and Veneer Properties. Since then, the city first put out an RFQ for developers, to which Tokola responded, eventually entering into an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement with the city in 2018. The agreement has since expired, leaving the waterfront property undeveloped and no official developer assigned to the property.
Additionally, the city has lost out on federal funding twice through the BUILD grant, which would have secured $11.1 million for connecting streets in the St. Helens Old Town District, which would have heralded and been the catalyst for changes coming to the riverfront.
Dwight Unti, President of Tokola Properties, delivered a presentation at the most recent city council work session on Feb. 19, a modified version of their original presentation delivered in 2018. The new presentation has a different timeframe and slightly different design, which aims to ensure financial success of the project.
Under the new plan, should Tokola be chosen, the housing buildings will be done first, rather than the hotel, which will more quickly add residents to the downtown portion of St. Helens. Phase 2 will see the development of the hotel.
“Mixed-use housing projects are much more financeable, much more readily financeable than a large boutique hotel in an unproven market. And the importance of this is to get the first phase up and be a demonstrated success, and that creates momentum towards the success with the hotel,” Unti said.
The hotel itself will be repositioned in the new design to be closer to the river. The new design also reduces the total project size.
Unti went over the advantages of the new design plan compared to the first plan, such as adding residents and being more financeable.
Part of the presentation included discussing financing possibilities.
“The worst possibility for everybody in the room is to have some developer come in, and stub their toe on Phase 1, and you got a half empty, unsuccessful building, and they go into bankruptcy and you got a big eyesore sitting on your waterfront. You do not want that to happen,” Unti said.
In order to minimize chances of that happening, Unti recommended doing the development in phases and on a smaller scale, in order for more chances at course correction and adjustments. Success at the beginning would propel development forward, Unti said, especially because it would be more attractive to lenders.
Securing funding to begin with would be the highest priority for the project, Unti said.
“That's been the number one item that has put the project for periods of time on hold,” Unti said, adding that developers need a certain amount of certainty that a project will be successful before they start investing money.
In order to do that, it would be necessary to redesign the site in smaller chunks so that the city would not have to carry as heavy of a burden financially, Unti said.
The new design rests on Strand Street’s completion to a certain point, as well as the completion of city utilities to the same point.
“Then we should be able to serve both the hotel and the new mixed-use development and have the public infrastructure for now temporarily terminate right here,” Unti said, pointing to a point near the end of Strand Street.
This is in comparison to the previous design, which would have spread apartment buildings further down the site to the south, meaning city infrastructure would have had to have been constructed a much longer distance.
Unti then presented a list of next steps for the council to take to see the riverfont redevelopment project through to completion.
The first step would be to identify and secure funds for public needed infrastructure. The second step would be to subdivide the property into different lots.
“By having multiple lots, you enhance the opportunity to attract a variety of different developers,” Unti said. “And frankly it's probably better for the overall riverfront plan over a long horizon that you have multiple creative, different development groups come in and do different things on different sites.”
With lot division completed, the next step would be to complete public infrastructure, such as the roads and pipes that would service the businesses and homes set up in the lots. Then the city should re-submit an RFQ and select a developer and enter into negotiations.
Councilor Doug Morten noted the next steps were very different from the next steps Unti had previously shown to the council when they had first entered into their Exclusive Negotiating Agreement. Unti responded he thought they were going to get the funds from the BUILD grant.
“My thinking was, you guys are going to get the infrastructure money. I'm not going to worry about it. So here's the next steps. And you know, here we are,” Unti said. “I still don’t know why it didn’t work out, that was a great grant application.”
Unti recommended immediate next steps of the project would be for city staff to price the cost of the now-reduced infrastructure in order to have a preliminary figure for funds to be raised for Phase 1 of the project.
Follow this developing story online and in Wednesday's print edition of The Chronicle.
