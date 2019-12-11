The 37th annual Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction was a hit, according to Luanne Kreutzer, Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction President.
The event, which took place on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavillion, was themed “A hometown heroes Christmas.”
The Toy N Joy Auction and the Holiday Hope 2019 programs are sponsored by the Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) Volunteer Firefighters Association, HOPE of Rainier, and the St. Helens Kiwanis Club. Proceeds from the auction help the groups distribute toys and holiday food baskets to families throughout CRFR’s district, encompassing Columbia County cities from Rainier to Warren.
This year saw a turnout of just over 300 guests, according to Kreutzer. The funds raised for this year, including donations that began in September and cash donations that came in on Saturday night equaled $48,000, Kreutzer said. Of those funds raised, $7,600 was in the paddle raise for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank, according to Kreutzer.
Numbers this year, including guests and funds raised, were on par with previous years, Kreutzer said.
After expenses for the event, proceeds from the auction will benefit the CRFR volunteer association Toy N’ Joy project, which will purchase toys for kids through the Holiday HOPE program. Proceeds will also benefit the holiday food baskets which will be distributed with Toy N’ Joy items, Kreutzer said.
Saturday’s event began with a social hour at 4:30 p.m., and then a chicken and macaroni and cheese dinner catered by Sunshine Pizza, a St. Helens-based restaurant.
The live auction began at 7 p.m. with a greeting from new CRFR Fire Chief Dennis Hoke, who, in keeping with the theme of “A Hometown Heroes Christmas” asked those who were veterans to stand up. He then asked more and more people to stand, including those who volunteered with Toy N Joy, or those who knew a veteran. At the end, he asked everyone to stand.
“You’re all heroes,” he said.
The live auction then began, with 29 different items or experiences for sale.
Some items for sale included a pan of cinnamon rolls donated by The Cakehouse, a cord of firewood donated by Isaac Reed, a seven-foot-tall Grand Fir pre-decorated Christmas tree donated by Northwest Plumbing Services and three designer purses, donated by numerous public and private donors, all of which had Broadway theater tickets inside, with one purse containing an extra-special surprise of extra cash.
Each item was showcased by a volunteer firefighter with CRFR during the auction as they walked the item down the “runway.”
Experiences for sale included a one-hour flying tour of Columbia County donated by Pacific Industrial Service, Inc., park-hopper tickets for four to Disneyland Park as well as a $100 Southwest Airlines gift certificate donated by Northwest Plumbing Services and Disneyland Resort, as well as a six-night cabin getaway at Robert’s Roost in Lincoln City, donated by Cyndi Mimnaugh.
There were two new events within the Toy N Joy Auction that were successful and will likely be kept for future auctions, according to Kreutzer. Those were the Green Mountain Grill Raffle and Santa’s Wine Bag.
Greg and Lynn Pettit of Warren were the winners of the Green Mountain Grill Raffle, which was especially fortuitous for the couple, because they were one of the last ticket purchasers. That item was sponsored by Oregon Meats, and all of the proceeds from that raffle will benefit the Toy N Joy Association, Kreutzer said.
Santa’s Wine Bag also provided participants the opportunity to bid on bottles of wine and sold out quickly, according to Kreutzer.
“Our night was a great success, thanks to our many donors and guests, as well as volunteers who have been working all year long to make this night a success,” Kreutzer said.
