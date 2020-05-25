Traditionally, Columbia County veterans, state and local dignitaries gathered at Columbia City’s Veterans Park for an annual Memorial Day tribute.
But on Monday, May 25, Memorial Day, that tribute did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Oregon’s Stay Home order to slow the spread of the virus.
Columbia City City Council president Sally Ann Marson said the Veterans Park has been a gathering spot year ‘round for veterans and their families.
“We have a great number of veterans in the entire county and they come here and walk,” Marson said. “I think it is a closure for many of the veterans remembering when they were in the service and what we went thought as a nation and what we are going through now.”
While the traditional Memorial Day public gather didn’t happen, Marson, Columbia City Finance Clerk Kim Karber and other volunteers arrived early Memorial Day morning to place small America flags along the paths of the Veterans Park.
“We place the flags just as a reminder of the value of the park and the Veteran’s Wall and those that are now serving and have served our county,” Marson said.
The small American flags have been donated by community members cash payments or purchased by the City of Columbia City over the years. Placing the flags at the park has been a Memorial Day city traditional for six years.
“Most of what you see at the park are from donations and grants,” Marson said. “Placing the flags is part of our annual Memorial Day tradition.”
For more information, call the City of Columbia City at 503-397-4010.
