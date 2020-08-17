Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

An unusual gift has shown up at the Columbia County Public Works office on Oregon Street in St. Helens.

A painted rock.

The Rock

This rock with a colorful design that depicts a roadway was left at Columbia County Public Works as a gift. Printed on one side of the rock is the message: "Thank you. You are essential."

Columbia County Public Works assistant director Tristan Wood tells The Chronicle the rock was placed at the office building sometime Monday, August 17, but the person, or persons, leaving the rock is so far anonymous.

Message

This rock was left at the Columbia County Public Works office in St. Helens. The person or persons leaving the rock had not been identified as of Monday, August, 17.

Painted on the rock is what appears to be a roadway and the message, "Thank you. You are essential."

"It’s always nice when others recognize the hard work of the department," Wood said. "Especially in the current times. We’re still fully staffed responding to the needs of the residents in our community. Everyone in the department really cares for community at hand and it always is special when these small gestures put a smile on our staff's face."

