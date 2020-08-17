An unusual gift has shown up at the Columbia County Public Works office on Oregon Street in St. Helens.
A painted rock.
Columbia County Public Works assistant director Tristan Wood tells The Chronicle the rock was placed at the office building sometime Monday, August 17, but the person, or persons, leaving the rock is so far anonymous.
Painted on the rock is what appears to be a roadway and the message, "Thank you. You are essential."
"It’s always nice when others recognize the hard work of the department," Wood said. "Especially in the current times. We’re still fully staffed responding to the needs of the residents in our community. Everyone in the department really cares for community at hand and it always is special when these small gestures put a smile on our staff's face."
