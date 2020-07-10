Update posted July 10
The Port of Columbia County is moving forward with efforts to gain a $30,000 federal grant for the Scappoose Industrial Airpark. The board approved a resolution accepting the grant during its meeting July 8.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted July 7:
The Scappoose Industrial Airpark is in line for a $30,000 federal grant.
The Port of Columbia County Board is expected to review and take action at its regular meeting Wednesday, July 8, on a resolution accepting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant.
The FAA provides financial support to airports that are part of the National Plan of Integrated Airports System (NPIAS), such as the Scappoose Industrial Airpark.
The funding is typically in the form of Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants. Under the provisions of the 2020 Federal CARES Act, the money is to be used for general operations and maintenance at the Scappoose Industrial Airpark.
According to the grant documentations, the funding is specific to maintain safe and efficient airport operations. Such purposes can include reimbursement of an airport's operational and maintenance expenses or debt service payments.
The Port of Columbia County is also expected to review a recommendation from the port's general counsel to increase the monthly ground lease agreement with NEXT Renewable Fuels.
The Port and Next entered into a ground lease on September 4, 2019. This First Amendment is to clearly state that the amount of Next’s monthly payments to the Port will increase from $15,000 per month to approximately $107,800 per month beginning on September 1, 2021.
The Chronicle will provide updates here online following the board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.