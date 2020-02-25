Despite the state Republican Senators walkout from the Oregon Legislature, the public's business is continuing at the capitol building in Salem.
"We are continuing with our committees and important legislation," Senate President Peter Courtney's communications director Lisa Taylor told The Chronicle. "We have a lot of good legislation and budgets that we keeping working on."
Republican members of the Oregon House joined joined the Senate walkout today in opposition to Senate Bill 1530, the cap and trade legislation.
In opposing the legislation in a proclamation last week, the Columbia County Bard Board of Commissioners said SB 1530 would increase the cost to provide critically needed services to residents, as well as as services dependent on truck and rail transportation.
The Commission said the bill would further financially burden residents already burdened by other costs, which include higher rents, increasing costs to purchase a home and additional tax burdens placed on them by the State of Oregon.
The new environmental regulations would restrict industrial competition and the ability to operate cost-effectively, according to Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman, who said that would mean those businesses will leave and there will be a cascade effect.
“Local utilities will be affected, most likely resulting in higher rates, and there will be an impact on the secondary businesses such as restaurants, stores and other small businesses,” he said. “Cap legislation, should it be enacted forcing industry to close, would propel us into an instant economic depression that would be catastrophic for the town and area. If we have no jobs, people will leave and the town will die.”
The Clatskanie Chamber of Commerce also issued an alert to area businesses concerning the Cap and Trade legislation.
"We need you to take a stand against harmful legislation that raises taxes and costs and kills local jobs," the alert states.
In St. Helens, South County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chrissy Marquardt said they are keeping a close watch with what happens with Cap and Trade at the Oregon Legislature.
“The Oregon State Chamber of Commerce has issued a statement against Cap and Trade because it would impact small businesses due to the tax on fuel emissions,” she said.
Supporters, including Gov. Kate Brown, said the legislation is needed now to ensure a safe environment in Oregon in the years to come.
The short session is set to wrap up on March 8.
Join the conversation, take The Chronicle's online poll about cap and trade, and follow developments here and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.