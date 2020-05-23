Update posted Saturday, May 23:
The Oregon Supreme Court accepted written arguments on Friday, May 22, in the case challenging Governor Kate Brown's Stay Home order and public restrictions.
Kevin Manix, the lead attorney for the group, stated the following in the testimony against the Stay Home order.
"When the Governor failed to renew the declaration of a public health emergency after 14 days from the date of the declaration, and then exceeded the 14-day additional time allowed before her Public Health Emergency Law powers expired, a legal harm occurred, with great consequences, and continues to occur every day that passes.
"Intervenors do not dispute the efficacy of the governor's initial decision to declare a public health emergency, but rather the Governor's failure to follow the procedure that the legislature prescribed."
The Supreme Court will now consider the written submissions and determine next steps, according to the Oregon Justice Department’s Communication and Outreach Analysts Todd, who said there is no specific timeline for a decision regarding next steps.
Attached to this story are the filings received May 22 from the plaintiffs in Elkhorn Baptist Church et. al. v. Katherine Brown, the petition filed May 18 by the Oregon Department of Justice, and an accepted amicus filing from the Oregon Nurses Association.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted Friday, May 22:
We should know soon concerning the stability of Governor Kate Brown's Stay Home Order.
The Oregon Supreme Court was scheduled today to accept arguments in a lawsuit challenging the extension of the order that was established in March to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state supreme court temporarily upheld the Stay Home Order extension earlier this week.
The ruling that came late Monday, May 18, followed Baker County Judge Mathew Shirtcliff’s decision that tossed out Brown’s coronavirus restrictions.
In issuing his ruling, Judge Shirtcliff said Brown’s restrictions were “null and void” because Brown did not have emergency orders approved by the Oregon Legislature following 28 days, according to the Associated Press.
The ruling follows a lawsuit that had been brought by churches who said the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.
Brown issued the following statement following the Oregon Supreme Court’s emergency ruling late Monday, May 18, in the Elkhorn Baptist Church vs. Katherine Brown lawsuit.
“Following swift action by the Oregon Supreme Court, my emergency orders to protect the health and safety of Oregonians will remain in effect statewide while the court hears arguments in this lawsuit.”
“From the beginning of this crisis, I have worked within my authority, using science and data as my guide, heeding the advice of medical experts. This strategy has saved lives and protected Oregonians from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“There are no shortcuts for us to return to life as it was before this pandemic. Moving too quickly could return Oregon to the early days of this crisis, when we braced ourselves for hospitals to be overfilled and ventilators in short supply.”
“The science remains clear: by physically distancing, wearing face coverings, staying home as much as possible and only gradually reopening our communities we can save lives and keep Oregonians safe.
“We all look forward to visiting our loved ones in nursing homes, sending our children to school, and going to the grocery store without fear of spreading this disease. But the simple fact remains, COVID-19 is here in Oregon, and lives are at stake.”
Attorneys for the churches said they are disappointed with the Oregon Supreme Court ruling.
The Stay Home Order and the pandemic triggered the City of St. Helens to declare a State of Emergency. Read the update about that attached.
Follow new developments in this story here online.
