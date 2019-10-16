UPDATE 10/16 12:22 p.m.: The suspect has been identified as Robert James Peterich, Jr. (46) of Butte, Montana.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at approximately 3:01 p.m., St. Helens police responded to the report of a robbery at the St. Helens U.S. Bank at 58791 S. Columbia River Highway, St. Helens.
The suspect, described as an adult white male, entered the bank and produced a note demanding money. The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money to a vehicle that was parked a short distance away. No weapons were reported to be seen during the robbery, and there were no injuries reported.
Police located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect failed to yield and led police on a pursuit westbound on Highway 30. When the suspect’s vehicle became disabled, he fled on foot. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deployed a K-9 to track the suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody.
The suspect sustained minor injuries from a dog bite and was transported to a Portland-area hospital for medical treatment for his injuries.
St. Helens Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Columbia City Police Department, Scappoose Police Department, Vernonia Police Department, and Rainier Police Department.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident should contact St. Helens police at 503-397-1521.
