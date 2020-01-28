The search for missing 45-year-old Kenny Lee Landreth of St. Helens continued on Tuesday morning, Jan. 28.
The search began Sunday night in the Warren area by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
We have new details from Sheriff Brian Pixley.
The Chronicle: What is the status of the search?
Sheriff Brian Pixley: The search is still ongoing. Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent in searchers today to assist.
The Chronicle: Does this missing person have any mental or physical issues that could hamper the search or the person's health?
Pixley: The missing person does have a medical condition and that escalates the response.
The Chronicle: When was the Sheriff's Office notified about the missing man and by whom?
Pixley: We were notified Sunday, Jan. 26.
The Chronicle: Where is the search being concentrated and why that area?
Pixley: Right now the search is concentrated in the area of Viewcrest Drive down to Scappoose Vernonia Highway.
The Chronicle: What are the challenges of this search?
Pixley: The challenges of this search are the terrain and lack of a lot of solid information. We have had to piece together Mr. Landreth’s movements since Saturday. We have done that through solid police work and help from the community. The terrain and the weather have also made things more difficult. We utilized drones from OSP and Scappoose Fire yesterday with FLIR capabilities, but they had to be grounded due to the weather. If we can get a break in the weather, we can deploy them again.
The Chronicle: Who is involved in the search?
Pixley: Currently we have CCSO Search and Rescue, both ground searchers and searchers on horseback from CCSO’s Posse, OSP and Scappoose Fire with their Drone as able, Washington County search and Rescue and SHPD helps out as they are able. In addition, we have had a HUGE outpouring of community support during this search.
If you have any information about this missing person, call the Columbia County Sheriffs Office at 503-397-1521. Call 911 if you locate Landreth. Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
