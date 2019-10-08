The St. Helens based Bravo Company 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion of Oregon Army National Guard will deploy to the Middle East this fall, and the community is invited to a special farewell ceremony in their honor.
The ceremony will now begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at St. Helens High School, located at 2375 Gable Road.
All are encouraged to attend. Those already involved include: Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Auxiliary, Elks Lodge, Elks Veteran Bunker, American Heritage Girls, Daughters of American Revolution, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, law enforcement and first responders.
Vivian Rupe, Service Project Coordinator for American Heritage girls, has worked and partnered with all of the organizations mentioned above, and also partners with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for their ‘Hometown Heroes of Columbia County” campaign. For Round 2 of the campaign, they are raising funds to not only support those who are already serving active duty overseas, but to support these local soldiers preparing to deploy.
“The sheriff’s department has been amazing at being a huge supporter and I’m thrilled to partner with them to give our soldiers all the love and support possible,” Rupe said. “Now that we have so many Columbia County residents being deployed and leaving their families, it hits home. They need our support before deployment, while they’re overseas, and when they return.”
