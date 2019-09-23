A Scappoose man was arrested on Friday for flashing customers at Walmart in St. Helens.
Officers with the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) responded to Walmart on the report of a man exposing himself to multiple customers at approximately 6:59 p.m. on Sept. 20 where David Wendelschafer, 44, was already awaiting their arrival after reportedly being herded out of the store by several customers intent on seeing him held accountable for his actions inside.
Local Cassandra Barros, one of the customers Wendelschafer exposed himself to, ran into the man on the bread aisle. She said while she was texting on her phone, he came over and stood to her left.
“He was wearing basketball shorts and he pulled his penis out over the top of his shorts and started playing with himself,” Barros said. “I said, ‘get away from me, you’re sick’ and he just smiled at me and walked away. So, I went looking for an employee when I heard a dad yelling that he’d flashed his daughter.”
That dad was local Jereme Hall. He and his 21-year-old daughter had gone to Walmart to look for something she needed before heading off to college. They were walking towards the front of the store down the kitchen aisle when they ran into Wendelschafer.
“I noticed this guy standing really still in that intermediate aisle from clothing towards the kids’ toys, and he had his hand down at his hip, so the first thought I had was ‘does he have a gun?’” Hall said. “Then I realized he’s got these basketball shorts pulled up exposing himself completely.”
Local Ashley Egyed witnessed the second exposure. She and her fiancé and son had gone to Walmart looking for a waffle maker to satisfy a craving when they spotted Wendelschafer on the silverware aisle.
“There was this guy standing there and at first, I didn’t notice what was going on. Then I saw what it was, and I just froze,” Egyed said. “I didn’t know whether to get close to yell at him or walk away.”
Hall said he looked into Wendelschafer’s eyes and the flasher, with an angry look, said, “It took you five seconds.”
It was then Hall got a bit angry, himself. He said he started talking “really loud” to Wendelschafer – he wanted to be loud enough for others to hear and understand him.
“What do you think you’re doing? How dare you?” He asked Wendelschafer, who started walking away while Hall dialed 911.
Another larger man, upset at the idea that Wendelschafer could have flashed his child and not knowing if Hall’s daughter was a minor, reportedly said, “If you flashed a minor, you’re not going anywhere.”
Several customers then crowded around Wendelschafer, according to witnesses, to keep him from exposing himself again. They followed him to the checkout aisle where he grabbed some chips, but the man was not allowed to purchase anything.
Hall said dispatch stayed on the phone with him while they followed Wendelschafer out of the store and stood directly in front of the flasher to give him a physical barrier, forcing Wendelschafer to push him out of his way several times.
When they got outside to the bottle drop, Hall said the larger man “very gently” held Wendelschafer’s elbows together from behind to keep him in place until police arrived.
“He mostly just stood there,” Hall said. “When he saw the police cars arrive, he twisted a little like he was trying to get out, but we told him to calm down and wait. The officer came over, he was released and handcuffed and taken to the car.”
All of the witnesses interviewed by The Chronicle said that Wendelschafer never acted in a physically threatening manner, nor did he attempt to harm anyone. Both Barros and Egyed said he maintained a mostly vacant, emotionless expression for the duration of the encounter, but Egyed said she could tell he was frustrated after being confronted.
“I think it was handled really well. No one threatened him or wanted to hurt him. It was really impressive,” Hall said. “I think the people at Walmart, once they realized what was happening, pitched in. I think a woman alone shopping being confronted by this would feel disgusted and intruded upon and may not raise her voice, but when people feel supported, it’s good.”
Wendelschafer does have a past history of similar conduct. He’s exposed himself in public twice before – the first in December 2017 and more recently, in February 2019 at McCormick Park. He has a record dating back to 1993, mostly for minor offenses, as well as a fourth-degree assault charge from 2015. His prior exposure charges were dismissed due to his mental health.
“I can’t be too mad at him because I know mental illness sucks. I live with it daily,” Egyed said. “Whether he goes to jail or to a mental hospital to get the help that he needs, I just want something to be done.”
This time, Wendelschafer was taken into custody and lodged at the Columbia County Jail on charges of Public Indecency and Disorderly Conduct II.
He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Monday, Sept. 23, but reportedly requested a new lawyer, and the arraignment was postponed to Tuesday.
