Even with a global pandemic, about 100 attendees turned out Thursday evening, July 9, for the second series in the 13 Nights on the River musical concerts.
The series takes place each summer at the amphitheater in Columbia View Park, overlooking the Columbia River in St. Helens.
While city officials were unsure whether they could even have the musical events due to COVID-19 concerns, following a four week delay in deciding, the St. Helens City Council eventually gave the go-ahead to continue the concerts. The first 2020 show was held on July 2.
The music, with adjoining food booths and various vendors, runs from 6 – 8 p.m. each Thursday night to the end of September.
Regardless of when the concert series was held, it had always been free.
Due to the pandemic, organizers were not able to obtain OLCC permits to sell alcohol at the concerts this summer. Those sales are something city staff has said is paramount to cover the cost for the bands and other expense. The organizers decided to charge a fee to attend the concerts this year.
General admission tickets are $7. Tickets for veterans and seniors over 55 are $4. Season passes are also being sold this year, with $50 for an individual season pass, $150 for a two-person season pass, and $300 for a four-person season pass.
Attendance is also limited to 250 people in an effort to follow the state's social distancing requirements, another new element this year.
The city’s decision to charge a fee has sparked controversy. However, the fee didn’t stop people from attending the event on Thursday, July 9, featuring Funktown PDX.
Lorna Poetter and Diana Jones, both from Vernonia, were among those at that concert. Poetter, who has come to the event for several years, said she had no problem with this year’s new fee.
“You get a lot of entertainment for seven bucks,” she said. “Not only that, but you get this beautiful scenery for two and a half hours. Things aren’t always free.”
Her friend Jones, who was attending the concert series for the first time, agreed.
“I thought the price was phenomenal,” Jones said. “I’ve been to many music festivals, concerts, and you can’t get anything for seven bucks. You can’t even get a drink for seven dollars. So, to get this entertainment, the view, the company, and all the people watching, it’s worth it.”
Not all St. Helens residents feel the same way. When The Chronicle published photos for the event on the night of July 9 on our Facebook page, numerous people responded that they didn’t like the fact there is now a charge for the concerts. Some saying 13 Nights on the River was meant to be free when it was started, and others claim the new ticket sales are leading to low turnouts.
However, other those supporting the fee said they are glad the event is still on, and they understood that without a beer garden this year it would have been hard to support a free event. One person in support of the new fee said that because attendees are allowed to bring their own drinks, the overall event might even be cheaper.
That was how Annette Jensen from St. Helens said she felt. Jensen came with her husband, and she said they have donated to the event in the past and they both now have a season pass to attend the concert series.
“You’re able to bring in your own drinks if you want to and bring in your own food if you want to, so we’re perfectly fine with that,” Jensen said.
In addition to the fee this year, many concert-goers were wearing face masks, following the state's health advisory concerning the pandemic as an added precaution against COVID-19. Many attendees this reporter spoke to said they did not feel anxious about the potential of catching a virus while social distancing orders are still in place.
Jensen, who was wearing a mask, was one of those people.
“There’s plenty of room out here that you could move around and get away from people if you want to and still listen and enjoy the music,” she said.
Masks are not required to attend the outdoors event, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to stay at least six feet away from others was not enforced in any way.
Food vendors are available outside the ticketed area. On July 9, Joe’s Grub Shack was the only food cart available for a full meal. Other food carts were selling barbecue sauce, cotton candy and popcorn.
The next concert takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 and is scheduled to feature Curtis Salgado, a Portland-based blues, R&B and soul singer-songwriter who has been an Oregon favorite for several years. Organizers posted a Facebook notice late Friday afternoon, July 11, that tickets sales for the Salgado concert were nearly sold out.
The following is the 13 Nights schedule.
- July 23 The Stingrays
- July 30 Hit Machine Unplugged featuring Brent Follis Drums
- Aug. 6 Gary Bennett & The Coattail Riders
- Aug.13 Alligator Gentlemen
- Aug. 20 Kenny Polson
- Aug. 27 Patrick Lamb
- Sept. 3 Sweet Water Band
- Sept. 10 Gabriel Cox
- Sept 17 All Jazz Night
- Sept 25 Hit Machine
Tickets are available at discovercolumbiacounty.com
