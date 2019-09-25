We’re all familiar with the old trope of firefighters saving cats from trees, but in reality, due to prioritizing medical and fire calls in busy stations, it’s a rare sight. But recently, our local firefighters at Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) did just that, and days later they had a deer to contend with.
The cat rescue took place a couple of weeks ago, though no one is precisely sure of the date because these firefighters didn’t want to brag. CRFR public information officer and volunteer coordinator Jennifer Motherway said neither she nor her chief had heard about the incident and was as surprised as anyone when local Lisa Rockdaschel shared the story on social media.
“I live up on Nob Hill and we walk our dog around the Boise parking lot. I kept hearing this cat crying so my son showed me where the gate is right there by the treatment plant, and I could hear the cat just screaming,” Rockdaschel said.
When her son told her that he’d heard the cat crying the day before as well, she was beside herself. She spotted a man near the
building and sent her son to fetch him, so she could speak with him.
“My mom’s crying and she hears a cat outside,” the boy told the man.
When the man came over, he could hear the cat too, and after standing on the grate, could see a large gray cat stuck in the sewer – but said there was no way to get the feline out.
“He said we couldn’t open it up and go down there, that you’d have to put a person on a harness and lower them down,” Rockdaschel said.
So, Rockdaschel called the fire department. There was a manhole cover across the street and they determined they could attempt to lower a cage down. Rockdaschel borrowed a trap cage from a neighbor and met the firefighters at the manhole.
It didn’t take them long to arrive, Rockdaschel said, and of course, though the cat had been crying for 20 minutes at this point, as soon as firefighters arrived, it didn’t make another peep.
Firefighters Croft and Ridinger spent a good 45 minutes attempting to rescue the cat.
“We tried to lower a trap down the manhole but were unsuccessful, and we ended up leaving a can of cat food in hopes that it would coax its way out,” one of them told Motherway via text to relay to The Chronicle.
Rockdaschel said the hole was unusually deep. Generally, they’re around 12 to 15 feet deep, they told her, but this one was 30 feet. Also, the space was too small to fit the cage as the door kept shutting automatically when they tried to lower it.
“It was so sweet of them to come and they tried so hard. I was super sad, but then they made me feel better because they said we hadn’t heard it since they’d been there, so we didn’t know if it was still there,” Rockdaschel said. “They said if it got in there, it can get out. They did a super awesome job. They came right out even though it was a cat and I just wanted to give them some kudos and put it online.”
Later, on Sept. 22, firefighters found themselves tangling with a deer caught in “the most awkward of predicaments.”
Around 7:34 a.m. that morning, Lieutenant Davis and firefighter Booth responded to the St. Helens water treatment plant for a deer trapped in their contact tank. Although it’s difficult to see from the photos, the deer only had one small area where it could stand. The rest of the tank is about 25 feet deep and full of “water.”
Motherway said they don’t know how the deer got into the tank, but it was likely the same way she got out, but without the use of a ladder.
“The firefighters that were on scene were super creative and were able to tie pallets to their ladder and were able to put it in an area to coax the deer out,” Motherway said. “They used a little life tube that they’d throw towards the deer to push it in the opposite direction.”
With the assistance of Aaron Kunders from the City of St. Helens, along with firefighters Raichel and Mercado-Garcia, they suspended the ladder into the water with ropes as a ramp. Motherway said they watched as the deer ran away and she appeared to be uninjured.
“The deer was very grateful,” Motherway said. “Typically, animal rescues aren’t always our priority for calls – medical calls are mostly what we do – but we have about 40 volunteers on standby and the fact that two of our volunteers showed up to help that deer was amazing.”
CRFR had this to say about the rescue: “Sometimes you find yourself in the most awkward of predicaments. You wonder, how will I get myself out and who will come to my aid? Columbia River Fire & Rescue often advertises that we are seeking the help of men and women in our community to answer the call, and today this furry friend is quite grateful for his local neighborhood fire department. Today we saved a life, but it was in a much more unexpected fashion than our usual call for service.”
Volunteer firefighters respond from home, head to the station, get into apparatus and then head out, Motherway said. The two volunteers alerted two career firefighters to the situation of the deer, and it took all four of them to rescue the unlucky beast.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter to help save a life, furry friend or the human variety, contact Jennifer Motherway at 503-397-2990 x 102.
