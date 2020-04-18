Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) is preparing for what could be a dangerous wildfire season ahead this summer.
CRFR's public information officer Jennifer Motherway gives us insight into the agencies preparation efforts.
The Chronicle: How has the winter and spring weather contributed to the wildland fire danger?
Jennifer Motherway: New growth from this spring and the previous winter vegetation die off always presents a challenge as we move into summer. Major factors include when the rains stop and the daytime temps in early summer. If it’s cool and moist or vegetation takes longer to dry out and a shorter fire season in our area.
The Chronicle: What is your agency's forecast about the wildland fire danger as we head toward summer?
Motherway: The forecast is for a cooler than normal through June but dryer. This is just a forecast not a fact. We stand up our crews and equipment in early April or May depending on our current weather.
The Chronicle: What are the current restrictions now and what would be the range of restrictions that we could face into summer, and why?
Motherway: Again, depending on the summer temperatures and moisture content of the vegetation, both alive and dead will determine what restrictions are put in place. It is a moving target and it is difficult to plan months in advance as the weather is constantly changing.
The Chronicle: We understand that often, the wildfires across the state are human caused. What is your agency seeing?
Motherway: The majority of our fires in our district are human caused, we do see lightning caused fires as well periodically. Illegal burns, or intentionally started fires, all are the most common wildland fires we see. We ask folks to obtain the proper permits and follow the guidelines that are placed by the fire district and Oregon Department of Forestry.
The Chronicle: Over the years, we've seen fire agencies recommending defensive spaces around properties. What is CRFR's 2020 recommendation and why?
Motherway: Defensible space makes our firefighting efforts a lot easier when dealing with wildland urban interface fires. Proactive homeowners that reduce the fire load around their homes and within the 30 to 50 foot space directly adjacent to their house or outbuilding. This gives the owner/occupant significant protection should a fire occur and affords time for fire crews arrive to deal with the incident.
The Chronicle: Does CRFR offer free property audits to help property owners best prepare for the wildland fire seasons? And if so, what specifically do you offer?
Motherway: If a homeowner asks we will send personnel out to review a protection plan and offer suggestions that they can do to reduce damage caused by a potential fire. Owners that provide a defensive space around the exterior of the home increase the chance of their property surviving a wildfire incident. Oregon Department of Forestry also offers this to citizens in an effort to be proactive in their own properties defense from fire.
The Chronicle: This spring and summer, what proactive outreach are you utilizing to help folks understand the potential wildland fire danger?
Motherway: We primarily use multi media such as Twitter, Facebook, and local newspapers to share information with the public. We send out information all summer in an effort to educate the public.
The Chronicle: As the Stay Home restrictions are lifted, its likely we'll see a wave of recreationalists out and about. What is your agency's concern about that and what might your recommendations be?
Motherway: Take it easy, slow down and enjoy being outside again. As Oregonians we love the outdoors, realize that we are all susceptible to injury if we are not cautious and smart about our outdoor activities. Stay calm, enjoy the weather, and stay safe.
The Chronicle: In your agency's jurisdiction, where are the most vulnerable locations that you closely monitor during wildland fire season and where are those areas?
Motherway: Any area where urban meets wild land, We refer to this as urban interface. This area is always a concern were human activity meets nature. Many of us moved here to live in this exact zone where we can enjoy the comfort of urban living in the beauty of open spaces. We ask folks to recognize that even in our relatively green and wet area of the world it only takes a few days of warm dry weather and we can experience a fire.
The Chronicle: What wildland fire fighting equipment does CRFR have ready for the upcoming season?
Motherway: Columbia River Fire & Rescue has four wildland equipped specialty fire apparatus to deal with fires in our county and outside our area if requested. These vehicles are off-road capable, smaller and lighter than our big city fire engines and they give us the ability to get into places and stop the fire while they’re small.
All of our front line structure engines also carry a host of wild land tools and hose to aid in natural cover fires. Our personnel train every spring in preparation for summer wildland season, we have some of the best folks in the business protecting our communities.
For more information, contact CRFR at 503-397-2990.
