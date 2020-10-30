Albert “Bruce” Cave

Bruce was born on Nov. 1, 1934 in Snyder, Texas. He was the second of thirteen children. He and his family moved to the Yankton area and he attended school in St. Helens.
He has always loved sports, hunting, fishing and all things outdoors. He also served in the U.S. National Guard. He retired from the Boise Cascade Mill after 43 years. He enjoyed gardening and selling firewood right up until the end. He was very active in the Mountain View Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sons, Larry, Tim and Ken Cave; daughters, Dani Cave Weltsch and Cisi MacDonald; nine brothers and sisters; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020 at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Warren, Oregon behind the Bethany Lutheran Church.
