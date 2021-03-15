Alexander Jeffery Riley passed away on March 7, 2021 in Scappoose, Oregon. He was born on June 10, 1986 in Portland, Oregon and raised in Columbia County. Alex graduated in 2004 from St. Helens High School. He then followed his family legacy to serve his country in the United States Armed Forces becoming a Staff Sgt. in The United States Air Force. Serving his country was one of Alex’s most proud achievements.
Alex went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Business from Portland State University while continuing to be an active member with the Veterans Resource Center at Portland State.
Alex began working in international supply chain for Greenbrier in 2017 and frequently recounted his adventures traveling both for work and leisure. Alex loved to travel and had a love for the outdoors. Alex was committed to his relationships and friendships despite time and distance he stayed in close contact with many of his childhood friends.
He leaves behind a loving father and mother, Jeffery Riley and Tamara Hurst; grandmother Judith Hurst; three adored siblings, Emily, Anna, and Joseph; his devoted partner Emma Patterson; and numerous family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather Roger Hurst and James and Clarice Riley.
He will be remembered for his love of making people laugh, his strength, courage and devotion to his country and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., March 27, 2021 at The Veterans Memorial Site in McCormick Park, St. Helens, Oregon.
