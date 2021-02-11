Alice A. DuBois

Alice DuBois passed away peacefully on February 7th at the age of 88.
She was born on July 9, 1932 in Holyoke, Massachusetts. She was the oldest child of Allan and Florence England.
The family moved to Oregon when Alice was just five. She attended the St. Helens, Oregon schools and while in high school met Wes, the love of her life. Alice and Wesley DuBois were married July 9, 1949. They were married for 59 years before Wes passed in 2009. They made their home in Deer Island, Oregon, and together raised four children, Steve, Deborah, Wesley “Butch,” and Penny Rosa.
She was a loving mother and very devoted to her family. Alice loved bowling, gardening, camping, clamming, traveling to Scotland to visit family, and her church, Canaan Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wes in 2009; parents, Allan and Florence; brother James England; sister Barbara Printz; and grandson David DuBois.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Caroline) DuBois, Deborah (Dennis) Widme, Wesley “Butch” DuBois, and Penny Rosa DuBois; grandchildren, Kory (Candy) Crippen, Candy K. Crippen, Brian (Kim) DuBois, Stevie (Kellie) DuBois, Aaron (Tracie) Widme, Jamie (Justin) Griffin, and Shawn (Toni) DuBois; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother Kenneth (Toni) England; and many nieces and nephews.
Private burial services for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers please donate for Penny Rosa: Make check payable to: Bethesda and please include note referring to Birchwood House in memory of Alice DuBois. Address to send to: Bethesda, 600 Hoffman Dr., Watertown, WI, 53094.
