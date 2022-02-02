Alice Darlene Grove

Darlene passed peacefully after fighting a long illness. She was born in Redding, California. She was 17-years-old when she met the love of her life, 19-year-old Loyad Grove. They married and shared 63 wonderful years together.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Fern Harty; and brother Frank Harty Jr.
She is survived by her husband Loyad Grove; children, Loyad Grove Sr., Cheryl Burum, and Mark Grove; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister Beverly Harty.
Her smile would warm your heart. She was a devoted member of the Columbia River Baptist Church. She devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
